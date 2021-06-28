Vivo X60t Pro+ brings complex name and slight camera tweak to X60 Pro+ flagship

Vivo X60t Pro+, the latest addition to the Vivo X60 series has been launched in China. The new Vivo X-series smartphone carries near similar specs to that on the Vivo X60 Pro except for the camera sensors. The Vivo X60t Pro is priced starting at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 57,400) for the base variant. Also Read - Vivo V21e 5G launches in India to take on Mi 11 Lite 4G: Specs, price and more

Vivo X60t Pro+ price, availability

Vivo X60t Pro+ has been launched for a price starting at CNY 4,999 (around Rs 57,400) for the 8GB/128GB storage model. The high-end variant with 12/256GB storage is priced at CNY 5,999 (around Rs 68,900). As for the availability, the new Vivo X60t Pro+ is already available for purchase on Vivo's official website.

Vivo X60t Pro+ specifications, features

The new Vivo X60t Pro+ looks identical to the Vivo X60 Pro+ with a tall form factor, curved edge display, and rectangular-shaped rear camera module. A tiny punch-hole cutout sits at the centre of the panel to accommodate the selfie camera. The display has an optical fingerprint sensor at the bottom for biometric authentication.

As for the core specs, the Vivo X60t Pro+ sports a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 1,080 x 2,376 pixel resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate and 19.8:9 aspect ratio. Powering the phone is the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor which is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the Vivo X60t Pro+ features a quad-camera array that comprises a 50-megapixel GN1 sensor with f/1.57 aperture, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 sensor with gimbal stabilisation with an f/2.2 aperture, a 12-megapixel portrait lens with an f/1.98 aperture, and an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/3.4 aperture. The Vivo X60 Pro+ has a 32-megapixel portrait lens while the rest of the configurations are the same. For selfies, you get a 32-megapixel front camera with an f/2.45 aperture. The phone runs on Origin OS 1.0 based Android 11 OS.

The Vivo X60t Pro+ is backed by a 4,200mAh battery and has 55W fast charging support. The backup is rated to deliver up to 276 hours of 4G standby time. The phone offers 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth v5.2, and a USB-C port under its connectivity suite. Sensors on board include- ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, laser-focussing sensor, and a colour temperature sensor. The new Vivo X60t Pro+ will be available in two colour options- Classic Orange and Dark Blue.