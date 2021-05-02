comscore Vivo X60t Pro leaks, could use MediaTek Dimensity instead of Snapdragon
A Vivo X60t Pro has been certified by the Chinese authorities, confirming presence of 33W charging and support for 5G networks.

Representative Image: Vivo X60 Pro

Vivo is taking its participation in the flagship smartphone class seriously and hence, is now in the process to add another model. Joining the X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro+, and X60t will be a Vivo X60t Pro – the fifth model in the lineup. The phone has just been certified by China’s 3C and is likely headed to their market soon. What’s peculiar about this is that it could rely on MediaTek’s flagship chip instead of a Qualcomm chip. Also Read - Samsung takes lead from Apple in Q1 2021 smartphone shipments: Canalys

Unearthed by a report from Nashville Chatter, the 3C certification reveals a couple of the features and specifications of this upcoming Vivo phone. The phone will feature a 33W charging solution, which is similar to the one found on the Vivo X60 and X60 Pro. Additionally, it will feature support for 5G networks, which confirms a high0end chip employed for duty. Also Read - Vivo V21 5G powered by Dimensity 800U SoC launched in India: Key features

Vivo X60t Pro leaks

Rumours have so far suggested the Vivo X60t Pro relying on a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip, which is currently the best chip MediaTek sells. The Dimensity 1200 supports two 5G SIM cards simultaneously and offers performance comparable to the Snapdragon 870 phone. Hopes are pinned on the Dimensity 1200 chip as the vanilla Vivo X60t uses the Dimensity 1100. Also Read - Vivo V21 5G India launch today at 12PM: Expected specs and price, watch livestream on YouTube

Vivo X60 Pro

Vivo X60 Pro

Vivo has relied on multiple kinds of chips for its X60 series in various markets. The Chinese models of the X60 series feature the Samsung Exynos 1080 chip and Dimensity 1100 chip. The Indian X60 and Vivo X60 Pro rely on the Snapdragon 870 while the X60 Pro+ uses the Snapdragon 888 chip.

Hence, the addition of Dimensity chips will help Vivo expand its reach across various price points. It remains to be seen whether Vivo considers bringing the X60t Pro to India. An Indian IMEI database listing has features the X60t Pro. Moreover, with the upcoming Realme X7 Max, more phone manufacturers are expected to bring Dimensity 1200 powered smartphones this year.

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition with its Dimensity 1200 chip is expected to make it to India as the Poco F3 GT. The OnePlus Nord 2 is also expected to use the Dimensity 1200 chip instead of a midrange Snapdragon 700-series chip. Non-BBK brands are yet to make use of the Dimensity series chips in India.

  • Published Date: May 2, 2021 10:05 AM IST

Best Sellers