Vivo X60t with Dimensity 1100 chipset, triple camera appears in listing

Vivo X60t, a new X-series might soon join the Vivo X60 lineup. The new Vivo smartphone has allegedly appeared in the China Telecom listing.

While the Vivo X60 series either equip a Snapdragon or an Exynos chipset based on the region, the new listing suggests the upcoming Vivo X60t to feature a MediaTek Dimensity mobile platform. The listing shows the device with model V2085A carrying a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor.

Vivo X60t features, specifications (expected)

As per the leaked images obtained by playfuldroid, the supposed Vivo X60t looks similar to the other Vivo X60 sibling. There is a small punch-hole cutout at the center, and an in-display optical fingerprint reader at the bottom part of the screen. On the rear, a rectangular camera module is seen housing a triple camera system.

The listing reveals the phone with a 6.56-inch display with HD+ resolution and 1,080 x 2376 pixels. Reports speculate that the phone might ship with an OLED panel. In terms of optics, the device could likely get a 32-megapixel front camera and a 48-megapixel primary sensor at the back flanked by two 13-megapixel sensors. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone measures 159.63 x 75.01 x 7.4mm and weighs 175 grams.

The upcoming Vivo X60t is tipped to pack a 4,220mAh battery and support 33W fast charging technology. As for the pricing, the China Telecom listing suggests the Vivo X60t to cost Yuan 3698 (roughly Rs 41,000) in its home town.

To recall, the Vivo X60 series with Snapdragon mobile platform arrived in the Indian market on March 25. The new flagship series was launched for a price starting at Rs 37,990. The trio will be available for purchase on April 2 via Vivo’s official site, Amazon, Flipkart, and leading retail stores. Vivo claims that it has “received more than 200 percent pre-bookings” of the Vivo X60 series as compared to the last year’s X50 series.