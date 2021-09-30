Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro Plus launched with Snapdragon 888+: Price in India, specs, and more

Vivo X70 series has finally arrived in India. While the Chinese brand introduced three devices globally, it has only brought Vivo X70 Pro and Vivo X70 Pro Plus to the Indian market. The Vivo X70 series has powerful specifications, including Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+, quad rear camera setup, and a 4500 mAh battery. Also Read - Vivo X70 series India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected specs and price

The X70 series made its global debut earlier this month. The smartphone series is the first in India to bring Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 5G. Vivo unveiled its X70 series via the official Twitter handle and YouTube channel in a virtual event. A Zeiss-style portrait tunes the cameras on the X70 series. Also Read - Vivo X70 series launch date in India revealed

Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro Plus price in India

The X70 Pro is available at a price of Rs 49,990 for 8GB+256GB storage variant and Rs 52,990 for 12GB+256GB storage variant. However, the 8GB+128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 46,990. The X70 Pro Plus is priced at Rs 79,990 for a single 12GB+256GB storage variant. You can also buy a Vivo Wireless FlashCharge of 50W at just Rs 4,499. Also Read - Upcoming 5G phones to launch in India in September: Samsung Galaxy M52, iQOO Z5, Narzo 50, more

Pre-booking offers on the new Vivo smartphones include 10 percent cashback, V shield, and more. The sale offer includes up to Rs 5,000 cashback, one-time screen replacement, among others. The X70 Pro and X70 Pro+ will be available on Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Chroma, Vijay Sales, and other sales partners. The Pro model will go on sale on October 7, while the Pro Plus will be available from October 12.

Vivo X70 Pro specifications

Vivo X70 Pro sports a 6.56-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has HDR10 support. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage along with LPDDR4X.

In terms of optics, it gets a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V ultra-sensing gimbal camera. In addition to the two 12-megapixel sensors, it also brings an 8-megapixel periscope lens with an f/3.4 aperture lens. The cameras come with a T-star coating on all the lenses of the X70 series. The Vivo V1 chip is used in X70 Pro cameras to give excellent noise control, capture real-time extreme night vision.

The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The company packs a 4,450mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge fast charging support in the smartphone.

It measures 158.28×73.21×7.99mm and weighs 184 grams. It is available in Aurora Dawn and Cosmic Black.

Vivo X70 Pro Plus specifications

The top-of-the-range X70 Pro+ is powered by a Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage along with LPDDR5. It gets a 6.78-inch Ultra-HD AMOLED display (3200×1440) resolution with a 240Hz refresh rate.

It also gets a quad rear camera setup similar to the X70 Pro, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.57 aperture lens, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens, a 12-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/1.6 aperture lens, and an 8-megapixel periscope sensor with an f/3.4 aperture lens. There is an In-Display Fingerprint sensor on the phone.

The device packs a 4,500mAh battery with a 55W Flash Charge fast charging support. Connectivity options on the X70 series include dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth v5.2, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and USB Type-C. The X70 Pro+ stands at a whopping 876352 An Tu Tu score. Additionally, X70 Pro+ gives you a dual stereo speaker. The phone gets an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.