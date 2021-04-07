Vivo X70 series expected to arrive soon, hints new leak

Vivo is soon expected to introduce the successors to the recently launched X60 series, which is most likely to be named the X70 lineup. The X70 smartphones have now started featuring in the rumour mill and the latest leak hints at the possible launch time and specs of the devices. Also Read - Vivo X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro+ go on sale on Amazon, Flipkart today: Launch offers, price and more

This comes after the company recently introduced the Vivo X60 series in India. Here’s a look at the details. Also Read - Vivo X60 series receives over 200% pre-bookings compared to predecessor, reveals company

Vivo X70 series launching soon

The Vivo X70 lineup is expected to consist of three phones: the Vivo X70, the X70, and the X70 Pro+, much like the X60 series. Also Read - iQOO Z3 with Snapdragon 768G, 120Hz display, 55W fast charging launched: Price, specs

As revealed by a tipster on the Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo, the Vivo X70 series will get some upgrades over its predecessor and come with a bigger 4,500mAh battery. The Vivo X60, the X60 Pro, and the X60 Pro+ come with 4,300mAh, 4200mAh, and 4,200mAh batteries, respectively.

It is also suggested that the devices will get a Samsung E4 display, possibly with a high refresh rate and larger main camera sensors made by ZEISS. There could also be support for 66W fast charging, which is faster than the 55W seen on the X60 Pro+.

The leak also talks about the eldest member of the upcoming series, the X70 Pro+. It is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC (like the X60 Pro+).

While details aren’t concrete, the Vivo X70 series is expected to launch in June this year, which is quite soon. It is most likely to arrive in China first, followed by its launch in India.

A look at the Vivo X60 series

Meanwhile, the Vivo X60 series is currently available in India. Both the X60 and the X60 Pro come with a 6.55-inch AMOLED 120Hz display and are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. They get three rear cameras (48MP, 13MP, 13MP) and a 32-megapixel front camera.

The Vivo X60 comes with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,300mAh battery with 33W fast charging, the X60 Pro comes with an increased 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, but a smaller 4,200mAh battery.

The Vivo X60 and the X60 Pro are priced at Rs 37,990 and Rs 49,990, respectively.

The X60 Pro+, on the other hand, gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, a 6.56-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, quad rear cameras (50-megapixel main camera, 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 32-megapixel portrait lens, and an 8-megapixel periscopic lens), a 32-megapixel front camera, a 4,200mAh battery with 55W fast charging, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Vivo X60 Pro+ is priced at Rs 69,990.