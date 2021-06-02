Vivo X70 series to launch in India in September with IPL as partner

Vivo has amped up its game in the premium smartphone space with the X60 series devices and it seems it wants to keep the momentum going. A new leak now suggests that Vivo is planning to launch the X70 series later this year. In fact, the new phones will launch in September in partnership with the IPL 2021 tournament. No details on the X70 specs have leaked yet. Also Read - Vivo X60 Curved Screen Edition launches with Exynos chip, slots under X60 Pro

The Vivo X60 series was announced in March this year for India while global markets got the phone a few months ago. The X60 series first debuted in China last year with a different processor under the hood. The Indian model swapped the Exynos chip in favour of a Snapdragon 870 for the X60 and X60 Pro. Vivo is yet to reveal details on the X70 series. Also Read - Xiaomi, OnePlus and more companies extend smartphone warranty: A look at them

Vivo X70 coming soon

The information comes as a leak, courtesy of a report from Gizmochina that suggests the launch will be done in partnership with the IPL 2021 tournament. The IPL 2021 has been rescheduled to take place later in the year and Vivo is the title sponsor. Hence, it all makes sense for the company to launch it at the same time. Also Read - Vivo extends product warranty in India by 30 days, but there's a catch

The leak also mentions that the X70 series won’t be that different from the X60 series in terms of features and specifications. Hence, it is possible that Vivo could simply bring the X60t series that launched in China exclusively. With a new trend of putting Dimensity 1100 and Dimensity 12000 chips in new flagships, Vivo could end up doing the same for the X70 and X70 Pro.

What remains to be seen is whether the prices of these phones change in accordance with the competition. At the moment, the X60 series is among the more expensive phones in their individual category. The X60 Pro with its Snapdragon 870 chip sells at a price of Rs 49,990, which is well into the Snapdragon 888 territory. In fact, phones like the iQOO 7 Legend and Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro are Rs 10,000 cheaper and still offer the Snapdragon 888.

That said, the Vivo X60 Pro’s advantage comes in the form of great camera with ZEISS lenses and a curved edge display – features that re getting rare in the premium smartphone space these days.