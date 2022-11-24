comscore Vivo X80 Pro gets Android 13 stable update in India: See what's changed
Vivo X80 Pro is now receiving Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 update in India

Vivo is now rolling out the Android 13-based FunTouch OS 13 update in India. The update is sized over 6GB and has the November 2022 security patch.

Vivo X80 pro

Image- (Vivo X80 pro)

Vivo X80 Pro started getting the Funtouch OS 13 beta update in global markets last month. Now, the stable update of the Funtouch OS based on Android 13 is reaching X80 Pro models in India. The update is sized over 6GB and it also brings November’s security patch. Also Read - Realme 9i 5G opens for Android 13 beta applications in India: Here's how to apply

Vivo X80 Pro is getting Android 13 stable update in India

Vivo X80 Pro models appear to be getting the stable Android 13-based FuntouchOS 13 update in India (via). The update has the firmware version PD2185BF_EX_A_13.1.10.13.W30 and it is sized 6.24GB. It also includes the November 2022 security patch. Also Read - Vivo X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro+ launch with 120Hz display, 4nm chipset, and up to 120W fast charging

The FuntouchOS 13 paired with Android 13 OS brings a few changes to the UI. However, nothing much to change your daily experience completely as Funtouch OS 13 isn’t a revamp as such, it only adds a couple of features. Also Read - Google rolls out Material You toggle to Docs, Sheets, Slides

As per the update changelog, it adds more colors to the color palette. It brings the App pinning feature, and iManager app, and also adds the new stabilizer ring in the viewfinder while clicking photos.

If you are a Vivo X80 Pro user in India, you may get an update notification. If not, you can manually check for the update by heading into Settings > Software update. Once you see the update, download and install it. Make sure your phone is charged at least above 50 percent and has enough storage.

Vivo X80 Pro was launched earlier this year in India. The smartphone was released with FuntouchOS 12 and Android 12. It has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It features a 50MP quad-camera system with support for 8K video recording.

It also has a 32MP selfie snapper on the front. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in India and has up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It packs a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

  • Published Date: November 24, 2022 11:02 AM IST
