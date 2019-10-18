comscore Vivo Y11 and Vivo Y19 unveiled: Check features and other details
Vivo Y11 and Vivo Y19 with 5,000mAh battery unveiled: Check features and other details

The Vivo Y11 and Vivo Y19 smartphones have been unveiled in Vietnam. Both the handsets fall under the company's Vivo Y-series.

  • Published: October 18, 2019 4:23 PM IST
The Vivo Y11 and Vivo Y19 smartphones have been unveiled in Vietnam. Both the phones fall under the company’s Vivo Y-series. The Vivo Y11 was originally launched back in the year 2015, and the new one is actually a refreshed version. The 2019 version of the Vivo Y11 is priced at VND 2,990,000 (approximately Rs 9,187). This handset will go on sale from October 22. The pricing details of the Vivo Y19 smartphone are still under wraps.

Vivo Y11 and Vivo Y19 features, specifications

Talking about the specifications of the Vivo Y11 2019, it offers a 6.35-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1440 pixels resolution. The new device from Vivo comes with a V-shaped notched display design. Inside the phone, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset, paired with Adreno 505 GPU. The Chinese brand will sell this handset with only 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage option.

Vivo is bringing Snapdragon 675-powered triple-camera smartphone in China

Vivo is bringing Snapdragon 675-powered triple-camera smartphone in China

In terms of camera department, Vivo has added a dual-camera setup on the rear side of the Vivo Y11. This system includes a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. For clicking selfies, the device packs an 8-megapixel camera. Vivo will ships this budget phone with Android Pie OS out of the box. There is also a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging tech. For security purpose, the phone features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include VoLTE, Dual SIM slot, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS with A-GPS.

Talking about the features of the Vivo Y19, it sports a slightly larger 6.53-inch notched display with full HD+ resolution. Unlike the Vivo Y11, the Y19 comes with a triple rear camera setup. The company is yet to confirm the optic details. A few reports claim that the handset either has Snapdragon 600 or 700-series chipset. The Vivo Y19 comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB expandable storage option. There is a 5,000mAh battery as well. The rest of the features and specifications of the Vivo Y19 are still under wraps.

  Published Date: October 18, 2019 4:23 PM IST

