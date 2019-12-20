comscore Vivo Y11 launched in India at Rs 8,990; 3GB RAM, dual-camera setup
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo Y11 launched in India at Rs 8,990; 3GB RAM, dual-camera setup and more
News

Vivo Y11 launched in India at Rs 8,990; 3GB RAM, dual-camera setup and more

News

Vivo Y11 will go on sale from tomorrow, December 21, in offline retail market via authorized Vivo retail stores. It comes in two color options of Coral Red and Jade Green.

  • Published: December 20, 2019 3:32 PM IST
Vivo Y11

Vivo has quietly launched its latest Vivo Y11 in India. The smartphone was first launched in Vietnam alongside Vivo Y19 in October. Interestingly, the same model was also launched back in 2015, and the new one can be considered a refreshed version. The 2019 version of the Vivo Y11 is priced at Rs 8,990 (via 91mobiles). The handset will go on sale from tomorrow, December 21, in offline retail market via authorized Vivo retail stores. It comes in two color options of Coral Red and Jade Green.

Related Stories


Vivo Y11: Features and specifications

Talking about the specifications of the Vivo Y11 (2019), the smartphone offers a 6.35-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1440 pixels resolution. The new device from Vivo comes with a V-shaped dewdrop notch display design. Internally the handset packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset paired with Adreno 505 GPU.

Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x get flat Rs 1,000 discount: Check price, bank offers, features

Also Read

Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x get flat Rs 1,000 discount: Check price, bank offers, features

Similar to Vietnam, Vivo will be selling only one variant of the Y11 in India. The handset will offer 3GB RAM with 32GB of internal storage. Additionally, it comes with expandable storage (microSD card) option as well. In terms of camera, Vivo has added a dual-camera setup at the back of the Vivo Y11. This setup includes a 13-megapixel primary camera lens and a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. For clicking selfies, the device packs an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Watch Video: Vivo V17 Unboxing

Vivo will ship this budget phone with Android 9 Pie-based FunTouch OS out-of-the-box. There is also a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging tech. For security options, the phone features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include VoLTE, Dual SIM slot, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS with A-GPS.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 20, 2019 3:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

PUBG new feature in testing is a Motor Glider
Gaming
PUBG new feature in testing is a Motor Glider
Tata Sky Binge+ retail box, hands-on photos leaked

News

Tata Sky Binge+ retail box, hands-on photos leaked

Oppo A91 and Oppo A8 launched: Price, features, release date and more

News

Oppo A91 and Oppo A8 launched: Price, features, release date and more

Galaxy S9, S9+ Android 10 Beta 3 update rolling out

News

Galaxy S9, S9+ Android 10 Beta 3 update rolling out

Realme X50 5G will charge 70% in just 30 minutes

News

Realme X50 5G will charge 70% in just 30 minutes

Most Popular

Realme Buds Air Review

Realme X2 Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge+ retail box, hands-on photos leaked

Oppo A91 and Oppo A8 launched: Price, features, release date and more

Galaxy S9, S9+ Android 10 Beta 3 update rolling out

Realme X50 5G will charge 70% in just 30 minutes

Vivo Y11 launched in India at Rs 8,990; 3GB RAM, dual-camera setup and more

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tata Sky Binge+ retail box, hands-on photos leaked

News

Tata Sky Binge+ retail box, hands-on photos leaked
Galaxy S9, S9+ Android 10 Beta 3 update rolling out

News

Galaxy S9, S9+ Android 10 Beta 3 update rolling out
Vivo Y11 launched in India at Rs 8,990; 3GB RAM, dual-camera setup and more

News

Vivo Y11 launched in India at Rs 8,990; 3GB RAM, dual-camera setup and more
Android 10 update: These phones will not get the latest OS, is yours on the list?

Top Products

Android 10 update: These phones will not get the latest OS, is yours on the list?
Onida Fire TV Edition now available to buy on Amazon

Smart TVs

Onida Fire TV Edition now available to buy on Amazon

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart Year End Sale आज रात 8 बजे से Flipkart Plus यूजर्स के लिए होगी शुरू, ये हैं बेस्ट ऑफर्स

Jabra Elite 75t ट्रूली वायरलैस ईयरबड भारत में 15,999 रुपये में लॉन्च, 28 घंटे का है बैटरी लाइफ

Oppo A91 स्मार्टफोन Geekbench पर हुआ लिस्ट, इन स्पेसिफिकेशंस के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Oraimo ने भारत में लॉन्च किया नेकबेंड 2 ईयरफोन, जानें कीमत

Airtel Digital TV ने मल्टी TV NCF की कीमतें 20 रुपये बढ़ाई, जानें अब कितनी देनी होगी कुल कीमत

News

Tata Sky Binge+ retail box, hands-on photos leaked
News
Tata Sky Binge+ retail box, hands-on photos leaked
Oppo A91 and Oppo A8 launched: Price, features, release date and more

News

Oppo A91 and Oppo A8 launched: Price, features, release date and more
Galaxy S9, S9+ Android 10 Beta 3 update rolling out

News

Galaxy S9, S9+ Android 10 Beta 3 update rolling out
Realme X50 5G will charge 70% in just 30 minutes

News

Realme X50 5G will charge 70% in just 30 minutes
Vivo Y11 launched in India at Rs 8,990; 3GB RAM, dual-camera setup and more

News

Vivo Y11 launched in India at Rs 8,990; 3GB RAM, dual-camera setup and more