Vivo has quietly launched its latest Vivo Y11 in India. The smartphone was first launched in Vietnam alongside Vivo Y19 in October. Interestingly, the same model was also launched back in 2015, and the new one can be considered a refreshed version. The 2019 version of the Vivo Y11 is priced at Rs 8,990 (via 91mobiles). The handset will go on sale from tomorrow, December 21, in offline retail market via authorized Vivo retail stores. It comes in two color options of Coral Red and Jade Green.

Vivo Y11: Features and specifications

Talking about the specifications of the Vivo Y11 (2019), the smartphone offers a 6.35-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1440 pixels resolution. The new device from Vivo comes with a V-shaped dewdrop notch display design. Internally the handset packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset paired with Adreno 505 GPU.

Similar to Vietnam, Vivo will be selling only one variant of the Y11 in India. The handset will offer 3GB RAM with 32GB of internal storage. Additionally, it comes with expandable storage (microSD card) option as well. In terms of camera, Vivo has added a dual-camera setup at the back of the Vivo Y11. This setup includes a 13-megapixel primary camera lens and a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. For clicking selfies, the device packs an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Vivo will ship this budget phone with Android 9 Pie-based FunTouch OS out-of-the-box. There is also a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging tech. For security options, the phone features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include VoLTE, Dual SIM slot, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS with A-GPS.