In daily news wrap, we take a look at the top news from the technology world. Today, Vivo and LG launched new smartphones in India. Vodafone also unveiled its new prepaid recharge plans, whereas Airtel updated the list of phones supporting Airtel Wi-Fi Calling. Samsung is all set to launch its latest Galaxy S10 Lite smartphone, the specifications of which have surfaced online. Meanwhile, Realme teased the cooling system of its first 5G smartphone. Today, we also saw news from Xiaomi, Apple, Huami, PUBG, and Oppo. Here’s the daily news wrap for December 20.

Vivo Y11 launched in India

The Vivo Y11 has been launched in India for Rs 8,990. It comes with a 6.35-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 439 chipset, 3GB RAM, dual rear camera setup and more. You also get a 5,000mAh battery. The handset ships with Android 9 Pie-based FunTouch OS out-of-the-box. It will go on sale from tomorrow, December 21, in offline retail market via authorized Vivo retail stores.

Watch: Vivo V17 Unboxing

LG G8X ThinQ with dual screens launched in India

The LG G8X ThinQ is priced at Rs 49,999 in India. It features a 6.4-inch FullVision OLED display with FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 855 octa-core CPU. There's a dual-camera setup at the back. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support. For security, there's an in-display fingerprint sensor. The G8X ThinQ is also IP68 certified making it resistant to dust and water.

Samsung Galaxy S11 series to offer 48MP telephoto camera

Samsung is set to launch a trio of Galaxy S11 smartphones at a special event in February 2020. A tipster claims that Samsung Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11e, and Galaxy S11+ will feature a 48-megapixel telephoto camera. Currently, some brands are using a high-resolution sensor, and allow users to crop and zoom into pictures. However, a high resolution 48-megapixel sensor will help in capturing a large amount of data. Capturing that amount of data at 2x or 5x zoom could mean even more data.

Airtel updates list of phones supporting Airtel Wi-Fi Calling

Airtel has further updated its list of supported devices that will allow VoWi-Fi or Voice over Wi-Fi service for users. As per the telco, Airtel Wi-Fi Calling will be made available on Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy M20, and OnePlus 6 & 6T smartphones as well. At present, the service is live for Airtel subscribers in Delhi/ NCR, and is expected to be available in major Indian cities in the coming days.

Realme X50 5G’s cooling system detailed

Realme shared details about the internal cooling system of the X50 5G. The company's poster confirms that Realme has added an 8mm ultra-larger liquid-cooled copper tube. This tube features 410 cubic millimeters of volume with something called "heat dissipation 3.0". Realme also confirmed that the liquid-cooling copper tube offers five-dimensional ice-cooled heat dissipation with a 100 percent coverage of the core heat source.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specs leaked

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will apparently come with a 6.7-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Super AMOLED touchscreen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is going to be powered by the Qualcomm 855 chipset in all regions. The Galaxy S10 Lite will ship with Android 10-based One UI 2.0. A 4,500mAh battery that will support 45W fast charging will juice the phone.