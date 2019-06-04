Vivo Y12 to launch in India this week; likely to be one of the cheapest smartphones with triple cameras

Vivo is said to be planning on launching a new smartphone in India, which will be a part of its affordable Y-series. Called Vivo Y12, it will reportedly be launched in India this week, and among its highlights will be a triple-camera setup at the back, and a 5,000mAh battery under the hood.

Vivo Y12 expected prices in India

While there is no official word from Vivo yet, 91Mobiles reports that the Vivo Y12 could be announced in India in the next couple of days. Citing an offline dealer, the report notes that the Vivo Y12 will be launched in two variants. The base variant with 32GB storage and 4GB RAM is expected to be priced at Rs 11,999. The top variant, with 64GB storage and 3GB RAM, is expected to be priced at Rs 12,990. Based on the report, it seems the Vivo Y12 will be made available via offline retail stores across the country.

Vivo Y12 features, specifications

As mentioned, the triple-camera setup at the back will be among the highlights of the Vivo Y12. The setup is expected to consist of an 8-megapixel f/2.2 sensor, 13-megapixel f/2.2 sensor, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 sensor. For videos and selfies, there is likely to be an 8-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture, and AI-backed beauty mode. Another highlight will be the 5,000mAh battery under the hood with support for reverse charging feature. This feature will essentially let you use the Vivo Y12 as a powerbank to charge other devices.

As for the other features and specifications, the Vivo Y12 is expected to sport a 6.35-inch Halo FullView display with HD+ resolution, 19.3:9 aspect ratio, and a screen-to-body ratio of 89 percent. It will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz.

It will come with the standard set of connectivity options like dual-SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and A-GPS. For security, there will be a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and the face unlock feature. On the software front, the smartphone will run Android 9 Pie based Funtouch OS 9.