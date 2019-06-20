comscore Vivo Y12 launch India: Price, features, specifications | BGR India
Vivo Y12 with triple cameras launched: Price in India, features, specifications

The new Vivo Y12 is among the cheapest smartphones in India boasting triple cameras. This is in line with previous reports. Here’s a look at the Vivo Y12’s pricing, features, and specifications.

vivo-y12-india-launch

In line with previous reports, Vivo has quietly launched its Y12 smartphone in India. It costs Rs 12,499. At this price range, the Vivo Y12 becomes one of the cheapest devices in India featuring triple cameras. Read on to find out everything about the new Vivo Y12 launch.

Vivo Y12 features, specifications

The Vivo Y12’s highlight is no doubt the triple-camera setup placed at the back. This setup consists of a 13-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a third 2-megapixel camera. There is support for a bunch of camera modes. These include Professional, Time-Lapse, Slow, Live Photos, HDR, Portrait Mode, and Panorama to name a few.

For selfies and video calling, there’s an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the front. It supports modes like Portrait Bokeh, AI Face Beauty, and Camera Filter among others. Making sure everything ticks is a big 5,000mAh battery. There is however no support for fast charging.

Other specifications and features include a 6.35-inch HD+ (1544×720 pixels) LCD display. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM. Also on offer is 32GB internal storage. Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots, 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz+5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB 2.0, OTG, and FM Radio. On the software front, it runs Android 9 Pie-based Funtouch OS 9.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

Vivo Y12 price in India

As mentioned, the Vivo Y12 costs Rs 12,499 in India. Buyers will be able to choose between Burgundy Red, and Aqua Blue color options. At this price range, the smartphone will be up against the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Realme 3 Pro, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, and the Samsung Galaxy M30 to name a few.

Features Samsung Galaxy M30 Realme 3 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Price 14990 13999 13999
Chipset Exynos 7904 Snapdragon 710 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC
OS Android Oreo Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+ 6.3-inch full HD+-2340×1080 pixels 6.3-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 5MP + 5MP 16MP + 5MP 48MP+5MP
Front Camera 16MP 25MP 13MP
Battery 5,000mAh 4,045mAh 4,000mAh

