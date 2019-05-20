Vivo Y12, Y15 to come with triple cameras, 5,000mAh battery; to reportedly cost under Rs 15,000

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is reportedly gearing up to launch two new mid-range smartphones in India. The smartphones in question here are the Vivo Y12 and Vivo V15. Both smartphones are expected to be priced under Rs 15,000 bracket.

Now, 91Mobiles has come across promotional poster and specifications sheet revealing key details of the smartphones. The details were obtained from the company’s sources in the retail chain. Both the Vivo Y12 and Vivo Y15 will share some specifications, which includes 6.35-inch HD+ display with waterdrop style notch. While the Vivo Y12 is expected to be priced under Rs 12,000, the Vivi Y15 is likely to be priced under Rs 15,000.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro: First Look

Under the hood, both smartphones will be powered by MediaTek’s 12nm Helio P22 octa-core chipset with 2.0GHz SoC. The Y12 will be offered in two variants – 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage. The Y15, on the other hand, will be offered in 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant.

Both smartphones will be armed with massive 5,000mAh batteries, and there won’t be any support for fast charging. The highlight of both smartphones will be the triple rear camera setup. They will feature a primary 13-megapixel sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and the third, a 2-megapixel snapper. For selfies and video calling, the Vivo Y12 will come with an 8-megapixel shooter, whereas the Y15 will come with a 16-megapixel snapper.

On the software front, both smartphones are set to run Android 9 Pie OS with FunTouch OS 9 skin on top. For biometric authentication, both Y-series smartphones will come with a fingerprint scanner at the back. The leaked photo also reveals gradient back finish. Both smartphones are expected to release in India by the end of May, but there is no word on the launch date yet. Also, there is no word on whether these will be offline only models, or will be available both online and offline.