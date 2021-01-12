comscore Vivo Y12s budget smartphone launched in India: See price, specs
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Vivo Y12s with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Know price, features, specs
News

Vivo Y12s with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Know price, features, specs

Mobiles

Vivo Y12s is another budget smartphone that offers a 5,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras, and more features under Rs. 10,000.

vivo y12s

Vivo has launched a new budget smartphone, the Vivo Y12s, in its Y series in India. The smartphone, which is ‘Make in India,’ comes with various highlighting features such as a 5,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras, and more. Read on to know more about the new Vivo smartphone. Also Read - Vivo Y51A launched in India: Price, specifications, availability

Vivo Y12s Price, Availability

The Vivo Y12s comes with a price tag of Rs. 9,990 and is now available to buy via Vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, and across all partner retail stores. It competes with the likes of the newly-launched Samsung Galaxy M02s, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, and Realme C15, all falling in the same price bracket (under 10K). Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset launched: Will power budget 5G phones under $200

Also Read - Vivo Y20A with triple rear cameras goes on sale at Rs 11,490

It comes in  Phantom Black and Glacier Blue color options.

Vivo Y12s Features, Specs

The Vivo Y12s comes with a 6.51-inch Halo FullView LCD IPS display with a waterdrop notch. The display has an HD+ screen resolution. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor and comes equipped with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the device gets dual rear cameras. The cameras are rated at 13-megapixel (primary) and 2-megapixel (depth sensor). The front camera stands at 8-megapixel. The Vivo Y12s comes with various camera features such as Portrait, Photo, Video, Pano, Live Photo, Slo-Mo, Time-Lapse, Pro, and DOC.

Commenting on the launch, Nipun Marya, Director- Brand Strategy, Vivo India said, “The youthful Y series by Vivo has always been about our commitment to fulfill the consumer needs for innovative features that meet the specific requirements in different price brackets. The Y12s is yet another effort from Vivo to continue offering convenient features like reverse charging with a 5000mAh battery and a capable AI Dual Camera with Bokeh mode at a reasonable price point. The Y-series line-up reiterates Vivo’s efforts to make technology accessible with leading camera capabilities, premium design, and seamless experience to the consumers.

The smartphone gets its fuel from a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging and runs FunTouch OS 11 based on Android 10. It comes with various connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, OTG, FM radio, and a micro-USB 2.0. It also gets a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 12, 2021 3:26 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 12, 2021 3:30 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Vivo Y12s

Vivo Y12s

9990

Funtouch OS 11 Android 10
Helio P35
13MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Band vs Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5: Which one to buy?
Wearables
OnePlus Band vs Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5: Which one to buy?
Vivo Y12s budget smartphone launched in India: See price, specs and more

News

Vivo Y12s budget smartphone launched in India: See price, specs and more

CES 2021 Day 1 recap: LG Rollable smartphone, Smart TVs and more

Features

CES 2021 Day 1 recap: LG Rollable smartphone, Smart TVs and more

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ launched: Price, specifications

Laptops

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ launched: Price, specifications

Poco now the third-largest smartphone brand in India

News

Poco now the third-largest smartphone brand in India

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

OnePlus Band vs Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5: Which one to buy?

Vivo Y12s budget smartphone launched in India: See price, specs and more

CES 2021 Day 1 recap: LG Rollable smartphone, Smart TVs and more

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ launched: Price, specifications

Poco now the third-largest smartphone brand in India

CES 2021 Day 1 recap: LG Rollable smartphone, Smart TVs and more

CES 2021: Schedule, what to expect, products expected

How to send Happy Lohri 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers

What is Signal, how to use, and top features of the app

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now the richest person in the world worth $186 billion

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo Y12s budget smartphone launched in India: See price, specs and more

News

Vivo Y12s budget smartphone launched in India: See price, specs and more
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2021
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Signal पर नए यूजर्स की भरमार, WhatsApp Privacy Policy का हो रहा फायदा

PlayStation 5 Pre-Order India : भारत में Sony PS 5 कुछ ही मिनट में हुआ आउट ऑफ स्टॉक, 2 फरवरी को होगा लॉन्च

Vivo Y12s price in india: वीवो लाया 5000mAh बैटरी वाला सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, Redmi-Realme के इन फोन्स से टक्कर

Vivo Y31s हुआ लॉन्च, Snapdragon 480 SoC वाला दुनिया का पहला स्मार्टफोन

WhatsApp clarifies on new privacy policy : नई पॉलिसी पर व्हाट्सऐप की सफाई, कहा- सेफ हैं यूजर्स के मैसेज और कॉल

Latest Videos

OnePlus Band first impressions

Hands On

OnePlus Band first impressions
WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions

Hands On

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions
Xiaomi Mi 10i first impressions: An unbeatable value?

Hands On

Xiaomi Mi 10i first impressions: An unbeatable value?

News

OnePlus Band vs Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5: Which one to buy?
Wearables
OnePlus Band vs Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5: Which one to buy?
Vivo Y12s budget smartphone launched in India: See price, specs and more

News

Vivo Y12s budget smartphone launched in India: See price, specs and more
CES 2021 Day 1 recap: LG Rollable smartphone, Smart TVs and more

Features

CES 2021 Day 1 recap: LG Rollable smartphone, Smart TVs and more
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ launched: Price, specifications

Laptops

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ launched: Price, specifications
Poco now the third-largest smartphone brand in India

News

Poco now the third-largest smartphone brand in India

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers