Vivo has launched a new budget smartphone, the Vivo Y12s, in its Y series in India. The smartphone, which is ‘Make in India,’ comes with various highlighting features such as a 5,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras, and more. Read on to know more about the new Vivo smartphone. Also Read - Vivo Y51A launched in India: Price, specifications, availability

Vivo Y12s Price, Availability

The Vivo Y12s comes with a price tag of Rs. 9,990 and is now available to buy via Vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, and across all partner retail stores. It competes with the likes of the newly-launched Samsung Galaxy M02s, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, and Realme C15, all falling in the same price bracket (under 10K). Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset launched: Will power budget 5G phones under $200

It comes in Phantom Black and Glacier Blue color options.

Vivo Y12s Features, Specs

The Vivo Y12s comes with a 6.51-inch Halo FullView LCD IPS display with a waterdrop notch. The display has an HD+ screen resolution. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor and comes equipped with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the device gets dual rear cameras. The cameras are rated at 13-megapixel (primary) and 2-megapixel (depth sensor). The front camera stands at 8-megapixel. The Vivo Y12s comes with various camera features such as Portrait, Photo, Video, Pano, Live Photo, Slo-Mo, Time-Lapse, Pro, and DOC.

Commenting on the launch, Nipun Marya, Director- Brand Strategy, Vivo India said, “The youthful Y series by Vivo has always been about our commitment to fulfill the consumer needs for innovative features that meet the specific requirements in different price brackets. The Y12s is yet another effort from Vivo to continue offering convenient features like reverse charging with a 5000mAh battery and a capable AI Dual Camera with Bokeh mode at a reasonable price point. The Y-series line-up reiterates Vivo’s efforts to make technology accessible with leading camera capabilities, premium design, and seamless experience to the consumers.”

The smartphone gets its fuel from a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging and runs FunTouch OS 11 based on Android 10. It comes with various connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, OTG, FM radio, and a micro-USB 2.0. It also gets a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.