Vivo Y15 with AI triple cameras, 5,000mAh battery launched in India

Vivo has expanded its Y-series in India with the launch of new Y15 smartphone. It is a mid-range device where highlights include triple rear cameras, and a massive 5,000mAh battery. The Vivo Y15 will be available in Aqua Blue and Burgundy Red color options. Here’s all you need to know about the Vivo smartphone.

Vivo Y15 price in India, availability and offers

The Vivo Y15 is priced at Rs 13,990. You can purchase it from Flipkart, Amazon India, Paytm Mall and Tata Cliq online, and also from offline retail stores. Vivo will also sell the smartphone from its e-store. There are a bunch of offers that you can avail too, such as no cost EMI up to 9 months, and extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange. Reliance Jio users can also get 3TB data and benefits worth Rs 4,000.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

Vivo Y15 specifications and features

Talking about specifications, the Vivo Y15 comes with a 6.35-inch HD+ display that runs at 720×1544 pixels resolution. The screen comes with a waterdrop style notch that houses the selfie camera. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. A microSD card slot for further expansion is also present.

Now, talking about the highlight of the smartphone, the Vivo Y15 comes with triple cameras at the back. The setup includes a 13-megapixel primary camera (f/2.2), an 8-megapixel secondary sensor (f/2.2) with wide-angle lens (120-degrees field-of-view) and third, a 2-megapixel depth sensor (f/2.4). Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie snapper, and it supports face unlock too.

To keep things ticking, there is a 5,000mAh battery, but sadly there is no support for fast charging. On the software front, the Vivo Y15 runs Android 9 Pie OS with FunTouch OS 9 skin on top. Connectivity wise, you get dual SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS.