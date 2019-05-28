comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo Y15 with AI triple cameras, 5,000mAh battery launched in India
News

Vivo Y15 with AI triple cameras, 5,000mAh battery launched in India

News

Vivo has launched its new mid-range smartphone, the Y15, in India. It comes with AI triple cameras at the back and a massive 5,000mAh. Here’s all you need to know.

  • Published: May 28, 2019 1:40 PM IST
vivo y15 india launch

Vivo has expanded its Y-series in India with the launch of new Y15 smartphone. It is a mid-range device where highlights include triple rear cameras, and a massive 5,000mAh battery. The Vivo Y15 will be available in Aqua Blue and Burgundy Red color options. Here’s all you need to know about the Vivo smartphone.

Vivo Y15 price in India, availability and offers

The Vivo Y15 is priced at Rs 13,990. You can purchase it from Flipkart, Amazon India, Paytm Mall and Tata Cliq online, and also from offline retail stores. Vivo will also sell the smartphone from its e-store. There are a bunch of offers that you can avail too, such as no cost EMI up to 9 months, and extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange. Reliance Jio users can also get 3TB data and benefits worth Rs 4,000.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

Vivo Y15 specifications and features

Talking about specifications, the Vivo Y15 comes with a 6.35-inch HD+ display that runs at 720×1544 pixels resolution. The screen comes with a waterdrop style notch that houses the selfie camera. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. A microSD card slot for further expansion is also present.

Vivo Z5x with punch-hole display, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications

Also Read

Vivo Z5x with punch-hole display, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications

Now, talking about the highlight of the smartphone, the Vivo Y15 comes with triple cameras at the back. The setup includes a 13-megapixel primary camera (f/2.2), an 8-megapixel secondary sensor (f/2.2) with wide-angle lens (120-degrees field-of-view) and third, a 2-megapixel depth sensor (f/2.4). Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie snapper, and it supports face unlock too.

Vivo V15, Vivo Y17 price dropped in India by Rs 2,000: Price, specifications, features

Also Read

Vivo V15, Vivo Y17 price dropped in India by Rs 2,000: Price, specifications, features

To keep things ticking, there is a 5,000mAh battery, but sadly there is no support for fast charging. On the software front, the Vivo Y15 runs Android 9 Pie OS with FunTouch OS 9 skin on top. Connectivity wise, you get dual SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 28, 2019 1:40 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro launched: Checkout price, specifications
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro launched: Checkout price, specifications
Oppo Reno series to launch in India today at 1PM

News

Oppo Reno series to launch in India today at 1PM

OnePlus 7 Pro users facing high-pitched noise from the ear piece

News

OnePlus 7 Pro users facing high-pitched noise from the ear piece

Intel announces new 10th gen Core family at Computex 2019

News

Intel announces new 10th gen Core family at Computex 2019

Airtel broadband offering unlimited data for several plans in multiple cities: Report

News

Airtel broadband offering unlimited data for several plans in multiple cities: Report

Sponsored

Most Popular

Luminox Recon NAV SPC 8831.KM watch review

Black Shark 2 First Impressions

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 inch long term review

Oppo Reno Hands-on and First Impressions

Xiaomi 26L Travel Business Backpack likely to launch in India

Vivo Y15 launched in India: Price, specifications and features

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro launched: Checkout price, specifications

Oppo Reno series to launch in India today at 1PM

OnePlus 7 Pro users facing high-pitched noise from the ear piece

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo Y15 launched in India: Price, specifications and features

News

Vivo Y15 launched in India: Price, specifications and features
Samsung Galaxy M20 gets Rs 1,000 discount on Amazon

Deals

Samsung Galaxy M20 gets Rs 1,000 discount on Amazon
Infinix S4 goes of first sale today: All you need to know

News

Infinix S4 goes of first sale today: All you need to know
Nokia 6.1 available at its lowest price yet

Deals

Nokia 6.1 available at its lowest price yet
Vodafone Youth Offer: Get Amazon Prime membership at 50% discount

News

Vodafone Youth Offer: Get Amazon Prime membership at 50% discount

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने लॉन्च किया फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन Redmi K20 और Redmi K20 Pro

BSNL ने 389 रुपये में Foreigner Plan लॉन्च किया, 30 दिनों की वैलिडिटी के साथ मिल रहा है डेली 1GB डाटा

3 हजार रुपये सस्ता मिल रहा है Nokia 6.1 स्मार्टफोन, यहां से खरीदें

Moto Z4 लॉन्च से पहले ही सेल पर हुआ उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Asus ने 30वीं सालगिरह पर लॉन्च किया Zenfone 6 Edition 30 स्मार्टफोन, जानें क्या हैं खूबियां और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Xiaomi 26L Travel Business Backpack likely to launch in India
News
Xiaomi 26L Travel Business Backpack likely to launch in India
Vivo Y15 launched in India: Price, specifications and features

News

Vivo Y15 launched in India: Price, specifications and features
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro launched: Checkout price, specifications

News

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro launched: Checkout price, specifications
Oppo Reno series to launch in India today at 1PM

News

Oppo Reno series to launch in India today at 1PM
OnePlus 7 Pro users facing high-pitched noise from the ear piece

News

OnePlus 7 Pro users facing high-pitched noise from the ear piece