comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo Y15 India launch expected soon; rumored to feature triple rear cameras
News

Vivo Y15 India launch expected soon; rumored to feature triple rear cameras

News

Vivo is said to launch the Vivo Y15 smartphone in India soon. The upcoming Vivo device is expected to be priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000.

  • Published: May 10, 2019 1:34 PM IST
Vivo Y17

Vivo recently launched its latest Vivo Y17 smartphone in India. Now, the company is said to launch a new device in India, which could be called Vivo Y15. A few reports suggest that it could be the same Vivo Y3 phone, which was rumored to make its debut in the country. If rumors are to believed, the Vivo Y15 will arrive as a toned down version of the Vivo Y17 phone.

At the moment, the specifications of the Vivo Y15 smartphone are still under the wraps. But, the smartphone is said to come with a triple camera setup at the back. As for the pricing, the Vivo Y17 is priced in India at Rs 17,990. So, the forthcoming Vivo Y15 phone is expected to be priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000. Besides, the Vivo V17, which was launched recently, packs a 6.35-inch IPS LCD display.

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in May 2019

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in May 2019

The device comes with a trendy waterdrop-style notched display. The device offers an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is built around a 12nm octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. The handset comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage option. As for the photography, the Vivo Y17 offers a vertically-stacked triple camera setup at the back.

Watch: Vivo V11 Pro First Look

The rear camera setup features a 13-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel super wide-angle lens with a 120-degree view and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 20-megapixel shooter for capturing selfies and videos. The phone’s camera app is also equipped with features like AI face Beauty and more. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in May 2019

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in May 2019

The Vivo Y17 runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9 Pie operating system. It is kept alive by a massive 5,000mAh battery under the hood. The handset also offers support for 18W Dual-Engine Fast Charging tech. The Chinese company has also included an Ultra game mode for a better gaming experience. Vivo has stated that “when it comes to speed, Dual-Turbo is the lightning-fast feature gamers need. By reducing frame-drop, it gives you smoother gaming experience.”

  • Published Date: May 10, 2019 1:34 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Fortnite Season 9 is now live with new locations, weapons and wind transport
Gaming
Fortnite Season 9 is now live with new locations, weapons and wind transport
Asus Zenfone 6 key specifications tipped

News

Asus Zenfone 6 key specifications tipped

OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a powerful vibration engine

News

OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a powerful vibration engine

Xiaomi Mi Fit app gets a major redesign

News

Xiaomi Mi Fit app gets a major redesign

Lava A7 Wave feature phone launched

News

Lava A7 Wave feature phone launched

Sponsored

Most Popular

Sony WH-XB700 Review

Jabra Move Style Edition Review

Oppo A1k Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Hands on and First Impressions

Nokia 4.2 Review

Vivo Y15 rumored to debut in India soon

Amazon's Jeff Bezos unveils lunar lander project 'Blue Moon'

Asus Zenfone 6 key specifications tipped

OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a powerful vibration engine

Google will never sell any personal info to 3rd parties: CEO Pichai

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo Y15 rumored to debut in India soon

News

Vivo Y15 rumored to debut in India soon
Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM variant India launch and price confirmed

News

Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM variant India launch and price confirmed
Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy

News

Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy
Vivo V15 Pro to launch in India soon

News

Vivo V15 Pro to launch in India soon
Vivo S1 Pro with Snapdragon 675 SoC launched

News

Vivo S1 Pro with Snapdragon 675 SoC launched

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp Status Privacy Tips: इन स्टेप्स को फॉलो कर किसी खास व्यक्ति से ऐसे छुपाएं अपना स्टेटस

Indian Company Lava ने 1799 रुपये की कीमत में A7 Wave फोन को किया लॉन्च, छह दिन बैटरी चलने का दावा

Lenovo ने भारत में लॉन्च की Lenovo Ego स्मार्टवॉच

Indian users नाखुश: Smartphone मार्केट में इस साल इन पांच ब्रांड्स की हो सकती है छुट्टी, कई बड़े Brands भी हैं शामिल

Oppo भारत में जल्द लॉन्च करेगी Reno सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन

News

Vivo Y15 rumored to debut in India soon
News
Vivo Y15 rumored to debut in India soon
Amazon's Jeff Bezos unveils lunar lander project 'Blue Moon'

News

Amazon's Jeff Bezos unveils lunar lander project 'Blue Moon'
Asus Zenfone 6 key specifications tipped

News

Asus Zenfone 6 key specifications tipped
OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a powerful vibration engine

News

OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a powerful vibration engine
Google will never sell any personal info to 3rd parties: CEO Pichai

News

Google will never sell any personal info to 3rd parties: CEO Pichai