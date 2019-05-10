Vivo Y15 India launch expected soon; rumored to feature triple rear cameras

Vivo recently launched its latest Vivo Y17 smartphone in India. Now, the company is said to launch a new device in India, which could be called Vivo Y15. A few reports suggest that it could be the same Vivo Y3 phone, which was rumored to make its debut in the country. If rumors are to believed, the Vivo Y15 will arrive as a toned down version of the Vivo Y17 phone.

At the moment, the specifications of the Vivo Y15 smartphone are still under the wraps. But, the smartphone is said to come with a triple camera setup at the back. As for the pricing, the Vivo Y17 is priced in India at Rs 17,990. So, the forthcoming Vivo Y15 phone is expected to be priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000. Besides, the Vivo V17, which was launched recently, packs a 6.35-inch IPS LCD display.

The device comes with a trendy waterdrop-style notched display. The device offers an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is built around a 12nm octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. The handset comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage option. As for the photography, the Vivo Y17 offers a vertically-stacked triple camera setup at the back.

The rear camera setup features a 13-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel super wide-angle lens with a 120-degree view and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 20-megapixel shooter for capturing selfies and videos. The phone’s camera app is also equipped with features like AI face Beauty and more. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo Y17 runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9 Pie operating system. It is kept alive by a massive 5,000mAh battery under the hood. The handset also offers support for 18W Dual-Engine Fast Charging tech. The Chinese company has also included an Ultra game mode for a better gaming experience. Vivo has stated that “when it comes to speed, Dual-Turbo is the lightning-fast feature gamers need. By reducing frame-drop, it gives you smoother gaming experience.”