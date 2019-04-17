Vivo Y17 specifications leaked; to sport Helio P35, triple camera, 5,000mAh battery, and more

Vivo Y17 specifications have just leaked online revealing what we can expect from the device at launch. Look at the leaked information, the only thing that has not leaked is the real world images of the device. This comes just days after we reported that a render of the Vivo Y17 has leaked online along with the information that the device will come with a triple camera setup on the back. In addition to this, the report also stated that the Vivo Y17 will come with fast charging support along with a rumored price tag of about Rs 16,990.

According to the leak by SlashLeaks, the Vivo Y17 will come with a 6.35-inch IPS LCD panel along with an HD+ (1,544 x 720 pixels) resolution. The leak also showcased the design of the device confirming that the Vivo Y17 will come with a water-drop styled notch and a thick chin at the bottom of the display. The device will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC along with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The storage option indicates that Vivo may launch the device with just one storage and RAM combination.

Moving to the camera section, the leak confirmed that the device will come with a triple camera setup on the back of the device. Talking about the specifications of the setup, Vivo will add a 13-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary camera sensor along with ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor as the third camera that will be used for depth mapping. The front of the device will come with a 20-megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies.

The device will be powered by a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging technology along with Android 9 Pie-based Funtouch OS 9 on the software side. In terms of connectivity options, the Vivo Y17 will come with the usual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM Radio, GPS, VoLTE 4G connectivity and a 3.5mm audio socket. We are not sure what USB port the device will come with but taking a look at the past devices, it is likely that the Vivo Y17 may come with a microUSB port.