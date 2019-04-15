comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo Y17 with triple cameras, fast charging to soon launch in India: Report
News

Vivo Y17 with triple cameras, fast charging to soon launch in India: Report

News

Vivo Y17 is likely to be the next smartphone launched in India. A new Y17 leak hints at the presence of a triple-camera setup at the back, along with support for fast charging. The smartphone is rumored to launch with a price tag of 16,990.

  • Published: April 15, 2019 3:53 PM IST
Vivo V15 Pro (3)

It was recently reported that Vivo was gearing up to launch a new Y-series smartphone in India. This upcoming smartphone was earlier thought to have been the Vivo Y5. But a new report surfacing online claims that the device is actually the Vivo Y17. Though Vivo has yet to reveal an official launch date for the Y17, the folks at 91Mobiles have shared a poster that reveals the overall design, and a few key features of the upcoming smartphone. Also revealed is a tentative price tag for the Vivo Y17.

The leaked poster shared online shows the front and back of the Vivo Y17, and also reveals its two key aspects. One of the first things you notice is the gradient blue color scheme. It is difficult to say if the device boasts a glossy plastic or glass back design.

Image Credit: 91 Mobiles

Up front, the smartphone is seen flaunting a near full-screen display with just a small waterdrop notch at the top. At the back, one can see the triple-camera setup placed at the top-left corner, and a physical fingerprint sensor. The poster also hints at fast charging capabilities.

Vivo Y17 rumored price, specifications, features

As per the publication, the Vivo Y17 will be launched in India with a price tag of Rs 16,990. As mentioned, there is still no word from Vivo on when it plans to launch the smartphone in India. It is worth noting that the device was recently spotted on China’s TENAA agency under the model name ‘V1901A/T’.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

As far as the rumored specifications and features are concerned, the Vivo V17 is expected to come with a 6.35-inch display. Under the hood is likely to be a MediaTek octa-core chipset clocked at 2.3GHz. This will be paired with up to 4GB of RAM.

The triple camera setup on the Y17 is expected to include a combination of 13-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel third sensor. For selfies and video calling, the device is expected to come with a 16-megapixel sensor up front. Making sure everything ticks will be a big 5,000mAh battery, and on the software front, it will run Android Pie-based FunTouch UI.

  • Published Date: April 15, 2019 3:53 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Paytm Money launches web version for discovery and research of mutual funds
News
Paytm Money launches web version for discovery and research of mutual funds
Asus 'Back to School' offer announced: Here are all the offers

Deals

Asus 'Back to School' offer announced: Here are all the offers

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core running Android Pie (Go Edition) launched

News

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core running Android Pie (Go Edition) launched

Amazon India EMI offers: A look at top deals

Deals

Amazon India EMI offers: A look at top deals

Oppo F11 Pro Marvel Avengers Limited Edition launch on April 24

News

Oppo F11 Pro Marvel Avengers Limited Edition launch on April 24

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Vivo V15 Review

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL prices leaked online

Vivo Y17 to soon launch in India: Report

Paytm Money launches web version for discovery and research of mutual funds

WhatsApp spreading anti-vaccine news in India: WSJ

Global app revenue hit $19.5 billion in Q1 2019: Report

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo Y17 to soon launch in India: Report

News

Vivo Y17 to soon launch in India: Report
Samsung Galaxy A2 Core running Android Pie (Go Edition) launched

News

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core running Android Pie (Go Edition) launched
Nokia 7.1 gets Rs 991 discount: Price, specs and features

News

Nokia 7.1 gets Rs 991 discount: Price, specs and features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro now getting March 2019 Android security patch

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro now getting March 2019 Android security patch
Honor 8A Pro with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, waterdrop notch screen goes official

News

Honor 8A Pro with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, waterdrop notch screen goes official

हिंदी समाचार

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: 100 रुपये से कम में इस कंपनी का है बेस्ट प्रीपेड प्लान

Flipkart पर 2 हजार रुपये सस्ता मिल रहा है Infinix Smart 2, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Amazon पर बेचा जाएगा 32 मेगापिक्सल वाला Xiaomi Redmi Y3 स्मार्टफोन, 24 अप्रैल को होगा लॉन्च

Facebook पासवर्ड भूल गए हैं कोई टेंशन नहीं, ऐसे करें रीसेट

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 भारत में 24 अप्रैल को होगा लॉन्च, 32मेगापिक्सल का होगा सेल्फी कैमरा

News

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL prices leaked online
News
Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL prices leaked online
Vivo Y17 to soon launch in India: Report

News

Vivo Y17 to soon launch in India: Report
Paytm Money launches web version for discovery and research of mutual funds

News

Paytm Money launches web version for discovery and research of mutual funds
WhatsApp spreading anti-vaccine news in India: WSJ

News

WhatsApp spreading anti-vaccine news in India: WSJ
Global app revenue hit $19.5 billion in Q1 2019: Report

News

Global app revenue hit $19.5 billion in Q1 2019: Report