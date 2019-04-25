Vivo Y17 with 5,000mAh battery, AI triple rear cameras launched: Price, specifications and features

Vivo Y17 has been launched in India. The page of the Vivo Y17 is live on the company’s official website. The biggest USP of the smartphone is its AI-powered triple rear cameras. Vivo‘s latest mid-range smartphone is backed by massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The phone is reportedly available in Mineral Blue and Mystic Purple colour options.

Vivo Y17 price in India

According to a report by IndianShopps, the Vivo Y17 device is currently available for pre-orders via offline stores across the country. The price of the handset is unknown, but the cited source claims that it will cost Rs 17,990 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model. Additionally, the price tag and the availability details are not mentioned on Vivo’s official website.

Vivo Y17 specifications, features

The latest Vivo Y17 comes with a waterdrop-style notched display design. The device is equipped with a 6.35-inch Halo FullView display along with a 19.3:9 aspect ratio and an 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a 12nm octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset under the hood. It comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage option.

Coming to the photography arena, the Vivo Y17 offers a vertically-stacked triple camera setup at the back. The setup includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel super wide-angle lens with a 120-degree view and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the handset bears a 20-megapixel shooter for capturing selfies and videos. It is also equipped with features like AI face Beauty.

Watch: Vivo V11 Pro First Look

The device offers a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The newly-launched Vivo Y17 will ship with Funtouch OS 9 based on the latest Android 9 Pie operating system. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. It also offers support for the company’s 18W Dual-Engine Fast Charging technology. For better gaming experience, Vivo has added an Ultra game mode feature. The company stated that “when it comes to speed, Dual-Turbo is the lightning-fast feature gamers need. By reducing frame-drop, it gives you smoother gaming experience.”