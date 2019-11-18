comscore Vivo Y19 smartphone with 4GB RAM launched in India for Rs 13,990
Vivo Y19 smartphone with 4GB RAM, 5000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 13,999

The Vivo Y19 will be available for purchase through various online and offline retailers across country. It comes in two color options - Magnetic Black and Spring White colors.

  Published: November 18, 2019 4:21 PM IST
vivo-y19-india-launch-price-specs

Vivo has officially launched its Y19 smartphone in India. Last week, a report suggested an unofficial launch of the same in the offline market, but today the company has officially launched it in the country. The Vivo Y19 was first introduced in Thailand earlier this month. It was launched in two variants, but in India, Vivo will only sell the 4GB RAM variant with 128GB for Rs 13,999.

The Vivo Y19 will be available for purchase through various online and offline retailers across country. It comes in two color options – Magnetic Black and Spring White colors. It will go on sale through through online platforms including Flipkart, Amazon India, Paytm and more from November 20.

“We are strengthening our Y family with the latest addition of Y19 packed with all the latest features in camera, battery power, shimmering design, fast charging and ultra- game mode for our customers to have a complete smartphone experience in this price segment. We continue to deliver on our promise of innovating and offering the best of technology bundled in our products at the most competitive price points,” said Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, Vivo India.

Vivo Y19: Launch offers

In terms of launch, consumers will get a five percent cashback on HDFC and ICICI Bank cards. There is also 10 percent cashback offer on HDB paper finance by credit card down-payment. Vivo has also noted about the no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months. Furthermore, consumers will get benefits worth Rs. 6,000 from Reliance Jio on purchase of Vivo Y19.

Features, specifications

The Vivo Y19 features a 6.53-inch display with FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution. It also offers a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P65 octa-core SoC. The built-in storage is further expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card.

Watch Video: Vivo APEX First Look

For photography, the device equips a triple-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there’s an AI-backed 16-megapixel camera.

Making sure everything ticks is a 5,000mAh battery. With a large-sized battery comes support for 18W fast charging. For security, one can choose between a physical fingerprint sensor or face unlock feature. Connectivity options include micro-USB port, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, and more. On the software front, the device runs Android 9.0 Pie-based FunTouchOS 2.0 UI out-of-the-box.

Features Vivo Y19
Price 13,999
Chipset MediaTek Helio P65 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Full-HD+-6.53-inch
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 5,000mAh

  Published Date: November 18, 2019 4:21 PM IST

