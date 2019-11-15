comscore VIvo Y19 launched in India: Prices, features, specs and more
Vivo Y19 with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, features, specifications

Vivo Y19 is launching in India a few days after being unveiled in Thailand. The smartphone's USPs include a large display, a big battery, and triple cameras at the back.

  Published: November 15, 2019 4:07 PM IST
Vivo Y19

Earlier this month, Vivo launched its Y19 smartphone in Thailand. Now, the company is bringing the same device to our shores. It has rather quietly launched the Vivo Y19 via offline stores in India. Read on to know everything about the Vivo Y19 launch.

Vivo Y19 launch details

Vivo’s mid-range smartphone has launched in India with a price tag of Rs 13,990. For this price, you get a device with 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. There is however no word on the 6GB RAM model launched in Thailand. As mentioned, the smartphone is being made available via offline stores in the country, 91Mobiles reports.

Features, specifications

On paper, the new Vivo Y19 launch offers quite a bit for its relatively low price tag. These include a 6.53-inch display with FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution. It also offers a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P65 octa-core SoC. The built-in storage is further expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card.

For photography, the device equips a triple-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there’s an AI-backed 16-megapixel camera.

Making sure everything ticks is a 5,000mAh battery. With a large-sized battery comes support for 18W fast charging. For security, one can choose between a physical fingerprint sensor or face unlock feature. Connectivity options include micro-USB port, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, and more. On the software front, the device runs Android 9.0 Pie-based FunTouchOS 2.0 UI out-of-the-box.

  Published Date: November 15, 2019 4:07 PM IST

