Vivo Y19 with 5,000mAh battery, triple rear cameras launched

Vivo has launched a new smartphone, which is said to be a rebranded version of the Vivo U3. The latter was launched in China in the month of October. The newly launched Vivo Y19 comes with a big battery, a MediaTek chipset, triple rear cameras, gradient back panel finish and more. It is one of many phones to feature a waterdrop-style notched display. The device will be made available in Magnetic Black and Spring White gradient finishes.

The Vivo Y19 is priced at THB 6,999 (approximately Rs 16,400) in Thailand. For the same price, Vio will be selling 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The company is currently offering this budget handset in only one configuration. Customers can pre-order it via the Lazada retail website. Vivo’s latest budget smartphone will go on sale from November 5.

Vivo Y19 features

The Vivo Y19 comes with a 6.53-inch display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution. It will ship with Android 9 Pie with FunTouch OS 9 custom skin on top. The handset packs an Helio P65 SoC, instead of a Snapdragon 675 SoC that is currently powering the Vivo U3 phone. This Vivo handset will be available in 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage option.

On the photography front, there are three cameras on the rear side of the device. The setup includes a 16-megapixel main camera with f/1.78 aperture, paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle snapper with f/2.2 aperture. There is also a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel f/2.0 camera for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo Y19 also comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W Dual Engine Flash charging. The smartphone also supports the face unlock feature, as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The budget device comes with a micro-USB port for charging, instead of USB Type-C port. In terms of connectivity, it supports GPS, USB OTG, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, and more.