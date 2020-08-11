The Vivo Y1s, a new entry-level smartphone, has been launched in Cambodia. However, there’s no word on its availability in other countries. The Vivo Y1s price is set at $109 (around Rs 8,200), and for the same price, the company will be selling the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The device will be up for sale via Vivo’s official online store in the country. Also Read - Vivo S1 Prime design and specification allegedly leaked ahead of launch

The Vivo Y1s will be available in two color options, including Aurora Blue and Olive Black. At the moment, there is no word on its global launch. The top features of the Vivo Y1s are a 6.22-inch display, a single-camera setup, a 4,030mAh battery, and more.

Vivo Y1s Specifications and Features

The handset sports a 6.22-inch Halo FullView LCD screen with HD+ resolution (720×1520 pixels) and a dewdrop notch at the top. It ships with Android 10-based FunTouch OS 10.5 out of the box. The smartphone draws its power from the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. It integrates eight ARM Cortex-A53 cores in two clusters architecture. The four performance cores clock up to 2.3 GHz. The device has an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU and also supports expandable storage via a micro-SD card slot.

As for photography, the Vivo Y1s features a single-camera setup at the back. It includes a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture and LED Flash. The phone also has 1080p video recording support. At the front, the device sports a 5-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture for selfies housed inside the dew-drop notch.

The device packs a 4,030mAh battery with standard 10W charging. The device lacks a fingerprint scanner, so users will have to rely on the Face recognition or different unlock setups. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Dual 4G VoLTE, micro USB 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.