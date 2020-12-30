Vivo has unveiled a new smartphone named Vivo Y20 (2021) that comes with a triple rear camera setup and MediaTek Helio P35 processor. Also Read - Vivo X60, X60 Pro launched: Price, specifications

The Chinese smartphone maker will make the device available in two colour variants – dawn white and nebula blue. As per a GizmoChina report, the smartphone has been launched for RM 599 (Rs 10,800 approx).

The Y20 has been unveiled in Malaysia and it is expected that the company will be launching the phone in other Southeast Asian markets in the time to come, reports GizmoChina.

Vivo Y20 (2021) specifications

Vivo has packed the device with features and specifications you would find in budget smartphones across various brands.

The device comes with a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen that offers an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The plastic body suggests that the device will be priced in the under Rs 10,000 category if it is launched in India.

At 192 grams, it carries considerable bulk which might not be handy for users who prefer a lighter form factor.

The device comes with a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel bokeh lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It also packs an LED flash at the back.

On the front, the device has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter which is expected to offer some photo enhancement features and maybe even a beauty mode.

In terms of performance, the device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Connectivity and other features

It also comes with a microSD card slot for expandable storage. For connectivity, you get WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, micro USB port and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. You also get a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The handset boots to FunTouch OS on top of Android 10.

Considering what’s on offer, do not expect the smartphone to run multiple applications at the same time and the device might struggle to run high-definition games as well.

In terms of battery life, the Vivo Y20 (2021) has a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.