Vivo has launched two more smartphones in its ‘Y series’ in India. Dubbed Vivo Y20 and Vivo Y20i, these smartphones have been priced at Rs 12,990 and Rs 11,490, respectively. Vivo notes that the Y20 series follows company’s commitment to ‘Make in India’ and is manufactured at Vivo’s Greater Noida facility. Both phones offer identical specifications, but are a big down-grade from the predecessor Vivo Y19. Also Read - Vivo Y20 and Y20i specifications leaked ahead of launch

“Vivo’s youthful Y series has always been about offering a wide spectrum of products with innovative features that meets the specific requirements across different price range. With vivo Y20, we are offering the ‘best of everything’ from our Y series line up like the 18W FlashCharge to 5000mAh long-lasting battery and an AI Triple Macro Camera. The addition of Y20 to the Y series reiterates vivo’s commitment to make technology accessible, affordable and available to consumers seeking seamless experience with best performance and price,” said Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, Vivo India. Also Read - Dream11 online fantasy sports platform becomes IPL 2020 title sponsor after Vivo

Vivo Y20, Vivo Y20i: Price, availability

As noted above, the Vivo Y20 comes at Rs 12,990 and it’ll be available in one variant with 4GB+64GB configuration starting August 28. On the other hand, the Y20i will be available on sale starting September 3 at Rs 11,490 for 3GB+64GB configuration model. Both phones will be made available across offline retail stores, Vivo India E-store, and other major e-commerce websites. The smartphone comes in two color variants – Obsidian Black and Dawn White. Also Read - Vivo Y20 with Snapdragon 460 spotted online, may launch soon

Specifications, features

The Vivo Y20 and Y20i feature a 6.51-inch Halo iView display with HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 mobile platform coupled with 3GB or 4GB RAM, but the storage is same 64GB. The built-in storage is further expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card.

For photography, both phones come equipped with a triple-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with two 2-megapixel lenses. For selfies, there’s an AI-backed 8-megapixel camera. The phone is a big down-grade in the camera department from Vivo Y19.

Just like the Vivo Y19, this one also packs a big 5,000mAh battery. With a large-sized battery comes support for 18W fast charging. For security, the company has give side-mounted physical fingerprint sensor and camera-based face unlock feature. Connectivity options include micro-USB port, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, and more. On the software front, the device runs Android 10-based FunTouchOS 10.5 out-of-the-box.