Vivo Y20 with Snapdragon 460 spotted online, may launch soon

The listing of Vivo V2027 on Geekbench and Indonesia’s certification database shows that the smartphone might launch soon.

  Published: August 16, 2020 1:56 PM IST
vivo-y19-india-launch-price-specs

Representational Image: Vivo Y19

Vivo seems ready with a follow-up device of Y19. The company is reportedly bringing Vivo Y20 powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 460 chipset. The alleged smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench with model number V2027, and the same was also spotted on Indonesia’s certification database. Also Read - Vivo Independence Day sale: Check offers on Vivo X50, Vivo Y50 and others

The listing of Vivo V2027 on Geekbench and Indonesia’s certification database shows that the smartphone might launch soon. On the Geekbench, we can also see some key specifications like Android 10 OS and 1.8 GHz octa-core Qualcomm processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. Also, we can see the motherboard code name as “Bengal”. So, the processor should be either Snapdragon 662 or Snapdragon 460, first reported by Dealntech. Also Read - Amazon beats Flipkart in Q2 smartphone sales online in India: Counterpoint

Vivo Y20 leak Also Read - Vivo S1 Prime launched with Snapdragon 665 and quad rear cameras

To recall, Vivo Y19 was launched last year in November in India. It was launched in one variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 13,990. It is still available on Flipkart at Rs 14,990. Vivo must have increased the price after the recent GST hike.

Features, specifications

The Vivo Y19 features a 6.53-inch display with FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution. It also offers a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P65 octa-core SoC. The built-in storage is further expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card.

For photography, the device equips a triple-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there’s an AI-backed 16-megapixel camera.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Making sure everything ticks is a 5,000mAh battery. With a large-sized battery comes support for 18W fast charging. For security, one can choose between a physical fingerprint sensor or face unlock feature. Connectivity options include micro-USB port, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, and more. On the software front, the device runs Android 9.0 Pie-based FunTouchOS 2.0 UI out-of-the-box.

  Published Date: August 16, 2020 1:56 PM IST

Best Sellers