Vivo is set to refresh its entry-level lineup with the Y20 series in the coming weeks. We did hear about the device a few weeks back but now, a new report has leaked all the details about it. And apart from that, we also know the series will have two devices. These will be Y20 and the Y20i, catering to the budget audience. Also Read - Vivo Y20 with Snapdragon 460 spotted online, may launch soon

So, looks-wise, both these phones are identical, making it hard to differentiate between them. However, the big changes are in the form of RAM, charging options, and colors as well. For design, Y20, and Y20i sports a waterdrop notch display. The phones get a 6.5-inch display and we expect it to offer HD+ resolution at 720×1600 pixels. They are expected to come powered by octa-core Snapdragon 460 chipset, with up to 4GB RAM on offer. It runs on the Funtouch OS 10.5 version based on Android 10. They could feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and have a triple rear camera setup for imaging needs. This is likely to consist of a 13-megapixel sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. Also Read - Vivo X50 Review

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review

At the front, both Y20 and Y20i get an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. And finally, the phones pack a 5,000mAh battery, wherein the Y20 gets 18W fast charging support, while the Y20i gets normal charging speeds. Going by the leaks and the images shared, Vivo could announce these phones in the country very soon. Also Read - Vivo X50 Pro gets a new software update in India: Check details

Vivo S1 Prime launched

The Vivo S1 Prime has been launched in Myanmar for MYR 389,800 (roughly Rs 21,700). The mid-range smartphone has a unique diamond-shaped rear camera module housing four sensors. The Vivo S1 Prime is quite similar to the Vivo S1 Pro, which was launched in India in January. The primary difference is a downgraded selfie camera setup. It has only been launched in one variant, with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also has a waterdrop notch and features the Snapdragon 665 chipset, a quad-camera setup, and a fingerprint display underneath the front glass.