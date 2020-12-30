Vivo has launched a new smartphone in its Y series — the Vivo Y20A — in India. The smartphone falls in the budget price segment and comes with various highlighting features such as AI triple rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, and more. Read on to know more about the new Vivo smartphone. Also Read - Vivo Y20 (2021) with 5,000mAh battery and triple camera launched

Vivo Y20A Price, Availability

The Vivo Y20A is priced at Rs. 11,490 and will be available to buy via retail stores, Vivo India E-store, and other major e-commerce websites, starting January 2, 2021. Also Read - Vivo X60, X60 Pro launched: Price, specifications

The smartphone will be available to buy in two color options, namely, Nebula Blue and Dawn White.

Vivo Y20A Features, Specs

Talking about the specifications, the Vivo Y20A gets triple rear cameras arranged vertically in a rectangular camera setup. There is a 13-megapixel main camera with LED flash and PDAF support, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel Super macro lens. The front camera stands at 8-megapixel. The device supports various camera features such as portrait mode, live photo, panorama, and even AI camera capabilities.

The device sports a 6.51-inch Halo iView IPS display with a waterdrop notch and an aspect ratio rated at 20:9. It comes with a Full HD+screen resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor and comes equipped with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded with the help of a memory card.

The phone sources its fuel from a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 10W fast charging technology. The battery is claimed to last up to 17 hours on online HD streaming and up to 10 hours on intensive gaming. It runs FunTouch OS 11 based on Android 11.

Additionally, the Vivo Y20A features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports the usual connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, dual-SIM card slots, and micro-USB. micro-USB port seems surprising as various competitors such as the Realme 7i and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 come with a USB Type-C port.