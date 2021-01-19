Chinese smartphone maker has launched a new smartphone in its Y-series in the Indian market dubbed the Vivo Y20G. The smartphone has been launched in a single storage variant – 6GB+128GB and has been priced at Rs 14,990. Also Read - Vivo Y31s launched in China: When is it coming to India?

The Y20G will be made available in two color options – black and blue and will be available on Amazon, , Tatacliq, the company’s India E-store and across all its retail partners. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin, PUBG Mobile 1.2 update released

“Like all Vivo devices, the Y20G follows Vivo’s commitment to ‘Make in India’ and is manufactured at Vivo’s Greater Noida facility,” the company said in a statement. Also Read - Vivo Y12s with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Know price, features, specs

Vivo Y20G specifications

Under the hood, the Y20G comes with a Helio G80 octa-core processor that’s touted to give its users a highly responsive gaming experience and the ability to multitask.

Vivo says that the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) offers 98 percent more power, higher image quality and stronger performance than its previous iteration.

As per the company, the processor also incorporates the HyperEngine Game Technology that speeds up game load time and provides a seamless gaming experience.

Speaking of gaming, the device sports a 6.51-inch Halo FullView display that’s perfect for gamers and the aspect ratio of 20:9 and HD+ (1600X720) resolution makes the viewing experience even better.

For binge watching and long gaming sessions, the Vivo Y20G packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charge technology.

Vivo Y20G camera

The smartphone features an AI triple camera-setup on the back. The main 13-megapixel primary sensor is supported by a 2-megapixel bokeh camera and a super macro camera. This is an ideal setup for people who are into smartphone photography however in this price segment you also get better cameras on the Note 9 Pro Max and the realme Narzo 10.

The Vivo Y20G also offers an 8-megapixel camera for a perfect selfie experience.

