Vivo Y21 gets listed on Bluetooth SIG, launch expected soon

Vivo seems to be preparing another Y series smartphone with model number V1926. The upcoming smartphone listing spotted by 91mobiles doesn’t reveal any name for it for it, but it is being reported that Vivo will market the phone as the Vivo Y21. Last month, the same V1926 model number Vivo smartphone was spotted on the Global Certification Forum, and it had noted the marketing name as Y21.

Now, the latest Bluetooth SIG listing for the anticipated Vivo Y21 notes that the phone will offer Bluetooth 5.0 support, and the model number is listed as V1926. That said, there isn’t any other detail available for the phone in the listing. Interestingly, in the past, Vivo already had a Y21 smartphone, so this could be Y21 2020.

In another news for Vivo, the company is expected to launch the Vivo V19 and V19 Pro next month. Both smartphones are expected to sport a dual punch-hole display. Recently a report claimed that the screen information is being sourced from internal staff at Vivo, but it didn’t specify the camera resolutions or as how these front-selfie camera will be positioned.

At present, Vivo is selling the V17 series in India. After the V17 Pro, the company launched the V17 smartphone in India last month only. The Vivo V17 is priced in India at Rs. 22,990 in India. It comes in only one variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. You can purchase it across Amazon India, Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and offline stores. Vivo has launched the V17 in two color options – Midnight Ocean and Glacier Ice.

In terms of specifications, there is a 6.44-inch Full HD+ E3 AMOLED display and tiniest punch hole on any smartphone. Powered by Snapdragon 675, there is 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. On the back, there is a quad rear camera setup with 16-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. These main shooters are aided by a 2-megapixel depth and 2-megapixel macro cameras.