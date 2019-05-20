comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo Y3 launched with triple-rear cameras 5,000mAh battery: Price, specifications, features
News

Vivo Y3 launched with triple-rear cameras 5,000mAh battery: Price, specifications, features

News

This new Y-series smartphone is targeted at at youth segment of the audience by Vivo comes equipped with triple-rear cameras and has a massive 5,000mAh battery for really long hours of backup.

  • Published: May 20, 2019 11:18 AM IST
Vivo Y3

Chinese smartphone company Vivo has quietly added another smartphone to its repertoire of phones, namely the Vivo Y3. This new Y-series smartphone is targeted at at youth segment of the audience by Vivo comes equipped with triple-rear cameras and has a massive 5,000mAh battery for really long hours of backup. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek SoC and only has a single internal storage variant. The Vivo Y3 has a water-drop notch on the front and slim bezels on all sides except the bottom, it comes with a gradient design. The Vivo Y3 has numerous other features that include Game Cube, which is a gaming-mode, dual engine fast charging, easy mode, and others. as for availability, the phone has been listed on the JD.com in China, although there is no word from the company when the smartphone will be available outside China.

According to the listing on JD.com, the Vivo Y3 comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and has been priced at CNY 1,498 (Rs 15,200 approx). Although the official Vivo Y3’s product page on the Chinese website of Vivo has been listed at a higher price of CNY 1,500. In terms of the color options the Vivo Y3 comes in Peacock Blue and Peach Pink variants.

Vivo Z5x leak shows a punch hole display design and 5,000mAh battery

Also Read

Vivo Z5x leak shows a punch hole display design and 5,000mAh battery

Vivo Y3 Specifications

The Vivo Y3 houses a MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core SoC with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android Pie and has dual-SIM options. It comes with a 6.35-inch HD+ (720×1544 display) with a waterdrop notch in a 19.3:9 aspect ratio, and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio.

In the photography department, the Vivo Y3 has a triple-rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor at f/2.2 aperture, and a 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens that has 120-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies it comes with a 16-megapixel sensor and a lens with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Vivo Y3 has provision for a microSD card (up to 256GB) and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for dual engine fast charging method. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB OTG, Micro-USB (v2.0) port, and a 3.5mm headphone port.

  • Published Date: May 20, 2019 11:18 AM IST

Editor's Pick

After Google, Intel, Qualcomm and Broadcom breaks up with Huawei
News
After Google, Intel, Qualcomm and Broadcom breaks up with Huawei
Valve is offering Dota 2 players an option to avoid toxic players but for a price

Gaming

Valve is offering Dota 2 players an option to avoid toxic players but for a price

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S India launch today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S India launch today

Top 5 productivity apps on Apple iOS

News

Top 5 productivity apps on Apple iOS

Redmi K20 features and specifications leaked

News

Redmi K20 features and specifications leaked

Sponsored

Most Popular

Asus Zenfone 6 Hands on and First Impressions

Realme C2 Review

Realme X First Impressions

OnePlus 7 Pro Review

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review

Vivo Y3 launched with triple-rear cameras 5,000mAh battery

Oppo Reno to be available in India via Flipkart

Chinese shout 'Boycott Apple' as US goes after Huawei

Google restricts Huawei's use of Android

After Google, Intel, Qualcomm and Broadcom breaks up with Huawei

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo Y3 launched with triple-rear cameras 5,000mAh battery

News

Vivo Y3 launched with triple-rear cameras 5,000mAh battery
Smartphones with pop-up selfie camera in India

News

Smartphones with pop-up selfie camera in India
Vivo Z5x leak shows a punch hole display design

News

Vivo Z5x leak shows a punch hole display design
Vivo V15 line up gets two new variants in India

Deals

Vivo V15 line up gets two new variants in India
Vivo V15 line up gets two new variants in India

News

Vivo V15 line up gets two new variants in India

हिंदी समाचार

इस हफ्ते Redmi Note 7S, Infinix S4, Honor 20 Pro समेत कई Smartphone होंगे लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Redmi 7 खरीदने के लिए नहीं करना होगा इंतजार, अब ओपन सेल पर मिलेगा ये स्मार्टफोन

Oppo Reno स्मार्टफोन को कंपनी ने Flipkart पर किया टीज, जानें क्या हैं इसकी खूबियां

19 वर्षीय महिला को पसंद आया पबजी पार्टनर, पति से लेना चाहती है तलाक

Redmi Note 7S आज भारत में दोपहर 12 बजे होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट लाइव

News

Vivo Y3 launched with triple-rear cameras 5,000mAh battery
News
Vivo Y3 launched with triple-rear cameras 5,000mAh battery
Oppo Reno to be available in India via Flipkart

News

Oppo Reno to be available in India via Flipkart
Chinese shout 'Boycott Apple' as US goes after Huawei

News

Chinese shout 'Boycott Apple' as US goes after Huawei
Google restricts Huawei's use of Android

News

Google restricts Huawei's use of Android
After Google, Intel, Qualcomm and Broadcom breaks up with Huawei

News

After Google, Intel, Qualcomm and Broadcom breaks up with Huawei