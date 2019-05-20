Vivo Y3 launched with triple-rear cameras 5,000mAh battery: Price, specifications, features

Chinese smartphone company Vivo has quietly added another smartphone to its repertoire of phones, namely the Vivo Y3. This new Y-series smartphone is targeted at at youth segment of the audience by Vivo comes equipped with triple-rear cameras and has a massive 5,000mAh battery for really long hours of backup. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek SoC and only has a single internal storage variant. The Vivo Y3 has a water-drop notch on the front and slim bezels on all sides except the bottom, it comes with a gradient design. The Vivo Y3 has numerous other features that include Game Cube, which is a gaming-mode, dual engine fast charging, easy mode, and others. as for availability, the phone has been listed on the JD.com in China, although there is no word from the company when the smartphone will be available outside China.

According to the listing on JD.com, the Vivo Y3 comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and has been priced at CNY 1,498 (Rs 15,200 approx). Although the official Vivo Y3’s product page on the Chinese website of Vivo has been listed at a higher price of CNY 1,500. In terms of the color options the Vivo Y3 comes in Peacock Blue and Peach Pink variants.

Vivo Y3 Specifications

The Vivo Y3 houses a MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core SoC with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android Pie and has dual-SIM options. It comes with a 6.35-inch HD+ (720×1544 display) with a waterdrop notch in a 19.3:9 aspect ratio, and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio.

In the photography department, the Vivo Y3 has a triple-rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor at f/2.2 aperture, and a 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens that has 120-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies it comes with a 16-megapixel sensor and a lens with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Vivo Y3 has provision for a microSD card (up to 256GB) and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for dual engine fast charging method. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB OTG, Micro-USB (v2.0) port, and a 3.5mm headphone port.