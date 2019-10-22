comscore Vivo Y3 new variant with 64GB storage launched: Price, specifications
Vivo Y3 new variant with 64GB storage launched: Price, specifications, features

The Chinese company has now introduced its 64GB storage variant with same 4GB RAM. The smartphone comes with triple-rear camera setup, an octa-core MediaTek processor and more.

  Published: October 22, 2019 11:12 AM IST
Vivo has quietly launched another variant of the Vivo Y3 in China. This new Y-series smartphone was first launched in May with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Chinese company has now introduced its 64GB storage variant with same 4GB RAM. The smartphone comes with triple-rear camera setup, an octa-core MediaTek processor and more. The phone is already available for purchase through Vivo‘s official online store in China, but there is no word on its India launch.

Vivo Y3: Price

The new variant of Vivo Y3 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage priced at RMB 1,098 (approximately Rs 11,000). Previously, the 4GB+128GB configuration variant was launched at RMB 1,498 (approximately Rs 15,000). In terms of the color options the Vivo Y3 comes in Peacock Blue, Peach Pink, Green and Gradient Red color variants.

Vivo Y3: Specifications

The Vivo Y3 houses a MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core SoC with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android Pie and has dual-SIM options. It comes with a 6.35-inch HD+ (720×1544 display) with a waterdrop notch in a 19.3:9 aspect ratio, and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio.

In the photography department, the Y3 has a triple-rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor at f/2.2 aperture, and a 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens that has 120-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies it comes with a 16-megapixel sensor and a lens with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Vivo Y3 has provision for a microSD card (up to 256GB) and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for dual engine fast charging method. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB OTG, Micro-USB (v2.0) port, and a 3.5mm headphone port.

