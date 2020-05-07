comscore Vivo Y30 With 5000mAh battery, quad-camera launched: Price, specs
Vivo Y30 With 5000mAh battery, quad-camera launched: Price, specifications and more

Vivo Y30 features a 6.47-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and “Ultra O Screen” design.

  • Published: May 7, 2020 6:34 PM IST
Photo: Gizmochina

Vivo launched one more smartphone in its Y series. The Vivo Y30 has been listed officially by the company on a Malaysian online store. The highlight of the phone is its 5,000mAh battery, quad-rear camera setup and a hole-punch display. Vivo is calling this punch-hole design as the “Ultra O Screen”. Also Read - Vivo Y30 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, मिलता है 128 जीबी स्टोरेज और क्वाड रियर कैमरा

Vivo Y30: Price, availability

The Vivo Y30 price is priced at MYR 899 (approximately Rs 16,000). The phone comes in one variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It will be available for purchase from May 9 in two coloraturas options of Dazzle Blue and Moonstone White. There are no details about the global launch or the launch in India. Also Read - Vivo India lets you buy phones offline from 20,000 retailers from home

Specifications and features

The Vivo Y30 features a 6.47-inch HD+ (720×1560 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and “Ultra O Screen” design. Internally, Vivo has used the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For selfies, the handset offers an 8-megapixel camera sensor in the punch-hole design. Also Read - Vivo S1 4GB RAM variant price drop: Check new price in India and details

Coming to the rear camera, it features quad-lens setup. The Vivo Y30 has a 13-megapixel primary sensor with a regular f/2.2 lens along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors. These two lenses include a 2-megapixel depth shooter with an f/2.4 aperture and another 2-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 aperture.

The Vivo Y30 features a rear fingerprint sensor and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS out-of-the-box. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and USB 2.0.

  • Published Date: May 7, 2020 6:34 PM IST

