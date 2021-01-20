comscore Vivo Y31 with 48MP triple rear cameras launched in India: Price, features
News

Vivo Y31 with 48MP triple rear cameras launched in India: Price, features

Mobiles

Vivo Y31 comes with 46-megapixel triple rear cameras, Qualcomm Snpdragon 662 processor, a 5,000mAh battery, and more.

vivo y31

Vivo Y31 in Ocean Blue

Vivo seems to be on a launch spree! The company has launched yet another budget smartphone in its Y series — the Vivo Y31 — in India. Also Read - Vivo Y20G with triple camera and 5,000mAh launched in India, here's what it offers

The smartphone comes with various highlighting features such as 48-megapixel triple rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, support for Android 11, and more. Also Read - Vivo Y31s launched in China: When is it coming to India?

Vivo Y31 Price, Availability, Offers

The Vivo Y31 is priced at Rs. 16,490 and is available to buy via Vivo India E-store, Amazon India, Flipkart, Paytm, and across all partner retail stores. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin, PUBG Mobile 1.2 update released

As for the offers, interested buyers can avail a cashback of Rs. 1,000 on HDFC cards and zero down payment option via Bajaj Finserv, Home Credit, TVS Credit, and more options.

Vivo Y31 Features, Specs

The main highlight of the Vivo Y31 is the camera department. There are three rear cameras: a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor for Super Night mode. The front camera stands at 16-megapixel. The device comes with various camera features such as AI capabilities, EIS for the rear cameras, Night, Portrait, Pano, Live Photo, Slo-Mo, Time-Lapse, Pro, and DOC.

The device comes with a 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD IPS display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. It comes equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be further expanded up to 1TB via a memory card.

The Vivo Y31 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and runs FunTouch OS 11 based on Android 11.

Additionally, the smartphone sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes in Racing Black and Ocean Blue color options.

  • Published Date: January 20, 2021 6:22 PM IST

