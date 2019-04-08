Vivo Y5 to reportedly launch in India this month with triple cameras, 5,000mAh battery

Vivo is reportedly gearing up to launch two budget devices in India later this month that will be a part of its Y-series. Among them is the Vivo Y5, which would be a sub-Rs 15,000 device set to take on devices from companies like Xiaomi, Realme, and Samsung. Now, the folks at 91Mobiles have now revealed a few key details of the Vivo Y5 ahead of the launch later this month.

As per the report, the highlight of the Vivo Y5 will be the triple-camera setup at the back. While the exact details are scarce, the Y5 is expected to be among the most affordable devices in India to boast a triple-camera setup. Currently, the crown for the cheapest triple-camera smartphone is being held by the Tecno Camon i4, which was launched for Rs 9,599. Its setup consists of a 13-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, 2-megapixel secondary depth-sensing camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide (120 degrees) sensor.

Other rumored features of the upcoming Vivo Y5 include a massive 5,000mAh battery that should be good enough to last for over a day. The smartphone is also expected to run Android Pie out-of-the-box. Other details are still under wraps, which will no doubt be revealed at the launch event. While Vivo is yet to make any official announcements, the Y5 is expected to launch sometime in the second half of this month.

Recently, the Chinese company launched the V15 smartphone in India, priced at Rs 23,990. The smartphone features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display, MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of expandable internal storage. The highlight of the device is the 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, while at the back is a triple camera setup (12-megapixel+8-megapixel+5-megapixel).

Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with dual-engine fast charging support, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and the usual bevy of connectivity options. On the software front, the device ships with Android Pie wrapped under Funtouch OS 9.