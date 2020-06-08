Vivo Y50 India launch set for June 10: Expected specs, price

The Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch the Vivo Y50 smartphone in India on June 10. This information comes straight from Flipkart. The e-commerce giant has posted a dedicated Vivo Y50 promotion page, which says the phone will be unveiled on June 10 in India. The company has also put a ‘Notify Me’ button on the page, so interested users can sign up for updates. Also Read - Over 13,500 Vivo smartphones have same IMEI number, police files case

The Vivo Y50 made its debut earlier this year in April, in Cambodia. The smartphone comes with a price label of $250 in the country, which is roughly Rs 18,900 in India. It will likely be a Flipkart-exclusive device. Although, the e-commerce website hasn’t revealed any other details, including sale offers or price. Also Read - Vivo TWS Neo with 14.2mm drivers and Bluetooth 5.2 announced: Price and Features

Vivo Y50 Specification and Features

The device features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a punch-hole type display, which operates at Full HD+ resolution. The phone has a quad-camera setup at the rear, which is assisted by an LED flash. The Vivo Y50 also has a plastic frame and weighs nearly about 200 grams. The device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset with Adreno 610 GPU. Also Read - Vivo X50 series is coming soon to India, confirms brand; check details

The company is offering the new phone with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. There is also an option to expand the internal storage further using a dedicated microSD card slot. As far as cameras are concerned, the back camera setup includes 13-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.2 aperture. The setup also consists of an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture and two dedicated depth and macro sensors.

For selfies and videos, there is a 16-megapixel camera. Both the front and rear camera sensors offer support for 1080p@30fps video recording. The Vivo Y50 ships with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. It runs Android 10 OS. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. One will also find a fingerprint reader at the rear panel of the device.

