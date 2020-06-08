comscore Vivo Y50 India launch set for June 10: Expected specs, price | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo Y50 India launch set for June 10: Full specifications, expected price
News

Vivo Y50 India launch set for June 10: Full specifications, expected price

News

Vivo is all set to launch the latest Vivo Y50 smartphone in India on June 10, as per Flipkart listing.

  • Published: June 8, 2020 12:27 PM IST
Vivo-Y50

The Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch the Vivo Y50 smartphone in India on June 10. This information comes straight from Flipkart. The e-commerce giant has posted a dedicated Vivo Y50 promotion page, which says the phone will be unveiled on June 10 in India. The company has also put a ‘Notify Me’ button on the page, so interested users can sign up for updates. Also Read - Over 13,500 Vivo smartphones have same IMEI number, police files case

The Vivo Y50 made its debut earlier this year in April, in Cambodia. The smartphone comes with a price label of $250 in the country, which is roughly Rs 18,900 in India. It will likely be a Flipkart-exclusive device. Although, the e-commerce website hasn’t revealed any other details, including sale offers or price. Also Read - Vivo TWS Neo with 14.2mm drivers and Bluetooth 5.2 announced: Price and Features

Vivo Y50 Specification and Features

The device features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a punch-hole type display, which operates at Full HD+ resolution. The phone has a quad-camera setup at the rear, which is assisted by an LED flash. The Vivo Y50 also has a plastic frame and weighs nearly about 200 grams. The device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset with Adreno 610 GPU. Also Read - Vivo X50 series is coming soon to India, confirms brand; check details

The company is offering the new phone with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. There is also an option to expand the internal storage further using a dedicated microSD card slot. As far as cameras are concerned, the back camera setup includes 13-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.2 aperture. The setup also consists of an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture and two dedicated depth and macro sensors.

Realme plans 55-inch Realme TV after selling 15,000 units in less than 10 minutes during first sale

Also Read

Realme plans 55-inch Realme TV after selling 15,000 units in less than 10 minutes during first sale

For selfies and videos, there is a 16-megapixel camera. Both the front and rear camera sensors offer support for 1080p@30fps video recording. The Vivo Y50 ships with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. It runs Android 10 OS. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. One will also find a fingerprint reader at the rear panel of the device.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 8, 2020 12:27 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Vivo Y50

Vivo Y50
Funtouch OS 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
13MP +8MP+2MP+2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

OnePlus to now release monthly open beta builds
News
OnePlus to now release monthly open beta builds
Flipkart TV Days: Deals on Mi 4X TV, Motorola 4K Smart TV

Deals

Flipkart TV Days: Deals on Mi 4X TV, Motorola 4K Smart TV

OnePlus leads brand loyalty numbers in India

News

OnePlus leads brand loyalty numbers in India

Realme Xtra Days sale on Flipkart: Check out top deals

Deals

Realme Xtra Days sale on Flipkart: Check out top deals

Realme Narzo 10 goes on sale today at 12 pm

News

Realme Narzo 10 goes on sale today at 12 pm

Most Popular

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z review

Realme Watch Review

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro review

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Vivo Y50 India launch set for June 10: Expected specs, price

OnePlus to now release monthly open beta builds

OnePlus leads brand loyalty numbers in India

Realme Narzo 10 goes on sale today at 12 pm

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite goes for pre-order at 2PM

Work from home: Best wireless headphones under Rs 5,000

What is Jio Platforms?

BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo Y50 India launch set for June 10: Expected specs, price

News

Vivo Y50 India launch set for June 10: Expected specs, price
OnePlus leads brand loyalty numbers in India

News

OnePlus leads brand loyalty numbers in India
Realme Xtra Days sale on Flipkart: Check out top deals

Deals

Realme Xtra Days sale on Flipkart: Check out top deals
Infinix Hot 9 first sale today: Price in India, specs

News

Infinix Hot 9 first sale today: Price in India, specs
Noise Shots Ergo true wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 2,499

News

Noise Shots Ergo true wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 2,499

हिंदी समाचार

लॉन्चिंग से पहले लीक हुई OPPO A11k की कीमत, रेडमी और रियलमी को देगा टक्कर

OnePlus 8 स्मार्टफोन की सेल आज, बॉयर्स को इस तरह मिलेगा 2,000 रुपये का डिस्काउंट

बजट गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन Realme Narzo 10 की सेल आज दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart पर, जानें फीचर्स

5000mAh बैटरी और क्वार्ड कैमरा वाले Infinix Hot 9 Pro स्मार्टफोन को 9,499 में खरीदें, Flipkart पर सेल आज 12 बजे

Realme Watch की 15 हजार से ज्यादा यूनिट्स 2 मिनट में आउट ऑफ स्टॉक, अगली सेल 9 जून को

Latest Videos

Weekly News Roundup

News

Weekly News Roundup
Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

Features

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now
Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

Reviews

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form
Tips on how to buy camera body

Features

Tips on how to buy camera body

News

Vivo Y50 India launch set for June 10: Expected specs, price
News
Vivo Y50 India launch set for June 10: Expected specs, price
OnePlus to now release monthly open beta builds

News

OnePlus to now release monthly open beta builds
OnePlus leads brand loyalty numbers in India

News

OnePlus leads brand loyalty numbers in India
Realme Narzo 10 goes on sale today at 12 pm

News

Realme Narzo 10 goes on sale today at 12 pm
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite goes for pre-order at 2PM

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite goes for pre-order at 2PM