Vivo Y50 renders and details surface ahead of launch

Vivo Y50 renders, specifications, and price surface ahead of imminent launch

The Vivo Y50 features is expected to feature specifications including a Snapdragon 665 SoC and 6GB/8GB RAM.

  • Published: April 6, 2020 1:05 PM IST
Vivo Y50 collage

Vivo has a smartphone gearing up for a launch called the Vivo Y50. The name of the phone was first confirmed through its appearance at the IMEI database earlier this year. Recently, the Vivo Y50 smartphone that has a model number of Vivo V1935 was spotted on the Google Play Console. This suggested an imminent launch.

Moreover, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has shared official renders and key specifications of the phone. These stats appear to have been taken from some sort of official listing of the handset in Cambodia.

Vivo Y50 design

As per the renders, the Vivo Y50 is equipped with a punch-hole display on the front. There are two color options of the phone. These are gradient violet and black. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on the phone. The quad-camera module is housed inside a rectangular module along with an LED flash.

Specifications

The Vivo Y50 is expected to feature a 6.53-inch Ultra O screen with a 1080×2340 pixels FHD+ resolution. The phone will run on the Snapdragon 665 platform and have 8GB RAM along with 128GB storage. However, this isn’t the only variant. According to the Google Play listings, the phone also has a 6GB RAM variant. The storage of this variant is still unknown.

In terms of camera optics, the Vivo Y50 features a 13-megapixel primary camera along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter. There is a field-of-view of 120 degrees along with a 2-megapixel portrait lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with a 4cm focal length. The phone also features a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Going by these specifications, the Vivo Y50 could very well be a budget/lower-mid-range device. On the brand’s Cambodia Facebook page, the pricing of the Vivo V50 smartphone is mentioned as $249 (about Rs 18,966). However, there is still no word on the availability of the smartphone.

