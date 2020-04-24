The Vivo Y50 smartphone has been launched in China. The key highlights of the device are a Snapdragon 665 SoC, quad rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, and more. The newly launched Vivo Y50 will be available with a price label of RMB 1,698, which is around Rs 18,310 in India. It will be available via the Vivo’s official website and major e-commerce platforms. Here’s everything you need to know.

Specifications, features

The Vivo Y50 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. Vivo is reportedly offering an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, which is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. The latest Vivo device comes with a 6.53-inch display with a 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel operates at FHD+ resolution. It features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging tech.

As far as photography is concerned, the Vivo Y50 sports a quad rear camera setup, which includes a 13-megapixel primary camera. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera. The handset flaunts a punch-hole display design, which is currently trending in the market.

The Vivo Y50 smartphone is being offered in three different colors, including Glacier Blue, Silver, and Obsidian Black. The device ships with a glossy glass rear panel with a curved mirror design. At the back, there is also a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It comes with Wi-Fi supports 802.11ac with MU-MIMO technology.

Besides, earlier this month, the Vivo V19 handset was launched globally. The company was supposed to launch the device in India on March 26. However, the Vivo V19 India launch got delayed due to coronavirus lockdown across the country. The top features of the Vivo V19 are a quad-camera setup including a 48-megapixel sensor, a Snapdragon 712, and a 4,500mAh battery.