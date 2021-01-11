comscore Vivo Y51A launched in India: Price, specifications, availability | BGR India
Vivo Y51A launched in India: Price, specifications, availability

Vivo Y51A with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 6.58-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and a 5,000mAh battery launched in India.

Apart from the processor, the Vivo Y51A is identical to the Vivo Y51, which was launched in India earlier last month. (Image: Vivo)

Vivo has launched a new mid-range smartphone, the Vivo Y51A. It is priced at Rs 17,990 for the sole 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device will be made available via Vivo India e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, PaytmTata Cliq and across all retail partner stores in Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony colour options. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset launched: Will power budget 5G phones under $200

Launch offers include a Rs 1,000 cashback on purchase via an HDFC Bank credit card, benefits from Vi and no-cost EMI offers from Bajaj Finserv, Home Credit, IDFC First Bank, HDB Credit and ICICI Bank. Also Read - Vivo Y20A with triple rear cameras goes on sale at Rs 11,490

Apart from the processor, the Vivo Y51A is identical to the Vivo Y51, which was launched in India earlier last month. Key features of the device include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 6.58-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Also Read - Vivo Y20A with triple rear cameras launched in India: Price, features, specifications

Vivo Y51A: Specifications

Vivo Y51A sports a 6.58-inch full HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2408×1080 pixels, and it features a teardrop style notched design to accommodate the front camera. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor paired with an Adreno 610 GPU. The device comes with 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. It runs Google‘s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own Funtouch OS 11 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

In terms of security, the device features a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor and comes with support for facial recognition with the help of the front camera.

The device features a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra wide angle sensor and a 2MP tertiary sensor. On the front, it sports a 16MP sensor for capturing selfies.

  • Published Date: January 11, 2021 4:01 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 11, 2021 4:02 PM IST

