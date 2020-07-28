Vivo Y51s launched with 5G Samsung processor: Here's all you need to know

Vivo has announced a Y series smartphone in China with 5G. The Vivo Y51s brings 5G support at a mid-range price using Samsung’s Exynos processor. The smartphone in its home market offers 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, an 8-megapixel camera housed inside a punch-hole cutout and 18W fast charging technology. Also Read - Vivo V19 prices now cheaper by up to Rs 4,000 after OnePlus Nord launch

At the back, the Vivo Y51s gets a rectangular shaped camera module with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and support for 4K video recording. Here’s everything you need to know. Also Read - Vivo Y51s स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा के साथ मिलती है दमदार बैटरी

Vivo Y51s: Price, colors

In China, the Vivo Y51s is priced at 1798 yuan (roughly Rs 19,100 in Indian currency). It only comes in one variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Vivo notes that the phone will be made available to buy in China in Black, Blue and White color options from July 29. The company hasn’t yet announced its availability in other markets as yet. Also Read - Vivo X50, X50 Pro and TWS Neo earbuds are now available in India: Price, Features

Vivo Y51s: Specifications, features

The Vivo Y51s comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. The screen gets 90.72 percent screen-to-body ratio. Internally, it packs a processor from Samsung – the octa-core Exynos 880 processor coupled with ARM Mali-G76 MP5 GPU. The handset is backed 6GB of RAM and offers 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable up to 256GB memory via MicroSD card.

In terms of operating system, this Vivo phone also offers Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5. For optics, the Vivo Y51s packs a quad-camera system at the back. It features a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the front camera is of 8-megapixel with f/2.05 aperture.

The handset is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Other features include 5G SA/NSA, GPS/GLONASS, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, micro USB port, 3.5 mm headphone port, dual speakers and side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

