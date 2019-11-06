Vivo Y5s with 5,000mAh battery launched in China

Vivo has launched a new smartphone in China in the Y-series. Called Vivo Y5s, the smartphone comes with AI triple rear cameras, a massive battery and more. It is the rebranded version of the Vivo Y19 that was recently launched in Thailand. In China, the smartphone carries a price tag of RMB 1,489 (approximately Rs 15,050). Here is all you need to know about the Vivo smartphone.

Vivo Y5s specifications

It flaunts 6.53-inch display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution. It will ship with Android 9 Pie with FunTouch OS 9 custom skin on top. The handset packs an Helio P65 SoC, instead of a Snapdragon 675 SoC that is currently powering the Vivo U3 phone. This Vivo Y5s handset will be available in 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage option.

In terms of camera, there are three sensors on the rear side of the device. The setup includes a 16-megapixel main camera with f/1.78 aperture, paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle snapper with f/2.2 aperture. There is also a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. The camera supports panorama, portrait mode, professional mode, time-lapse photography and full HD video recording. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel f/2.0 camera for selfies and video calls.

Features

The smartphone is armed with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W Dual Engine Flash charging. It supports the face unlock feature, as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The budget device comes with a micro-USB port for charging, instead of USB Type-C port. In terms of connectivity, it supports GPS, USB OTG, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, and more.

Features Vivo Y5s Price – Chipset MediaTek Helio P65 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with FunTouchOS Display 6.53-inch FullHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 5,000mAh