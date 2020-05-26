Vivo Y70s 5G launched with Exynos 880 SoC, 48MP camera

Vivo has been teasing the launch of its latest Y-series phone for quite some time now. Now, the brand has finally launched the Vivo Y70s smartphone with 5G support. The device will be available in China in different color options, including Fog Illusion, Starlight Blue, and Moon Shadow Black. The brand hasn’t yet announced the global launch details, but it may likely release in India. Also Read - Vivo Y70s design, specifications, and color variants revealed ahead of launch

The Vivo Y70s 5G starts a price of RMB 1,998 (approximately Rs 21,200). For the same price, the company is selling the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. There is also an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Vivo Y70s, which is priced at RMB 2,198 (roughly Rs 23,400). The device is available for pre-order and the Chinese company will commence the shipments from June 1. Also Read - Vivo TWS Neo teased online; to launch on June 1

Vivo Y70s 5G: Specifications and Features

The handset sports a 6.39-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD screen with (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It ships with Android 10 OS with Funtouch OS 10 custom skin out-of-the-box. The smartphone draws its power from an Exynos 880 octa-core SoC, with two Cortex-A77 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz and six Cortex-A76 cores at 1.8 GHz speed. The device also has UFS 2.1 storage with no expandable support. Also Read - OnePlus, Realme, Black Shark, Xiaomi, Meizu, Oppo, Vivo to get unified P2P sharing platform

As for photography, the Vivo Y70s 5G features a triple-camera setup at the back. That includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The phone also has 4K video recording support with PDAF. On the front, the device sports a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies housed inside the hole-punch display.

The Vivo Y70s 5G packs a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the device. In terms of connectivity, the device supports Hybrid dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.