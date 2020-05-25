comscore Vivo Y70s design, specifications revealed ahead of launch | BGR India
  • Vivo Y70s design, specifications, and color variants revealed ahead of launch
Vivo Y70s design, specifications, and color variants revealed ahead of launch

The Vivo Y70s is expected to be the first smartphone to run on the Samsung Exynos 880 SoC, which is apparently an under-clocked version of the Exynos 980 chipset.

  • Published: May 25, 2020 12:16 PM IST
Vivo Y70s teasers

The Vivo Y70s is the next smartphone to come from the Chinese smartphone maker. Ahead of its official launch, we have information including key specifications of the phone. These include the presence of a 48MP primary sensor, a 4,500mAh battery, 5G connectivity, and 128GB storage Also Read - Vivo TWS Neo teased online; to launch on June 1

The Vivo Y70s features a punch-hole design and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It has the model number V2002A and was recently spotted on Geekbench with the same. The new listing also suggested that the Vivo Y70s could be the first phone to ship with Samsung’s upcoming Exynos 880 5G-enabled chipset. Also Read - OnePlus, Realme, Black Shark, Xiaomi, Meizu, Oppo, Vivo to get unified P2P sharing platform

Ne Vivo Y70s teasers by the brand confirm the same. The teasers, posted on Weibo, also reveal key specifications and the complete design of the smartphone. We are also hinted at a launch that could be just around the corner. Also Read - Vivo X50 Pro to feature a new gimbal-like image stabilization technology

Vivo Y70s: Design

The posters show depict the phone with a punch-hole cutout on the top left corner of the screen. This will contain the front-facing camera. There is a triple-camera setup on the back with an LED flash at the back arranged vertically. The fingerprint sensor is reportedly embedded in the power button on the right edge of the phone along with the volume rockers. The Vivo Y70s will be reportedly available in at least three colors – black, blue, and pink. These variants will have a gradient design on the back.

Specifications

Like we mentioned above, the Vivo Y70s is set to feature the Exynos 880 5G chipset. This is apparently an under-clocked version of the Exynos 980 chipset. Rumors claim the Exynos 880 SoC will feature two Cortex-A77 cores clocking at 2GHz, six cores Cortex-A55 CPU at 1.79GHz, and a Mali-G76 GPU.

The Vivo Y70s will also have 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. However, there could be other models available at launch. Further, a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support is also included in the phone. This was confirmed in the 3C certifications. The triple camera setup at the back comprises a 48MP primary sensor. While we do not know much about the two other sensors, one of them will likely be an ultra-wide angle sensor along with a macro, telephoto or depth sensor. The Geekbench listing revealed that the Vivo Y70s will run on Android 10  with Funtouch OS 10 on top. We should hear more about the smartphone in the coming days as we arrive closer to launch.

  Published Date: May 25, 2020 12:16 PM IST

