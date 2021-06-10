Vivo Y73 launches in India to compete with Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Adding to an ever-expansive lineup of affordable midrange phones, Vivo has launched the Y73 in India. The new phone is the company’s latest offering under Rs 25,000 segment and is aimed at young buyers seeking a good looking phone. The Y73 comes in only a single variant in India but allows buyers to get it in two colours. The phone will up for grabs from June 12. Also Read - Vivo Y73 coming to India: Price in India and specifications leak ahead of launch

The Vivo Y73 comes in only a single storage variant in India at the moment. You can only get it with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage at a price of Rs 20,999. Vivo is offering the phone in two colour variants: Diamond Flare and Roman Black, both of which have different gradient styles. The phone will be available via Flipkart, Amazon, Vivo’s own stores, retail partners and more. Also Read - Vivo Y73 could launch in India within a week; renders leaked

Vivo Y73 launches in India

The Vivo Y73 borrows a lot from the X60 series that launched earlier this year. It starts right from the design with a rectangular camera hump as well as the overall design theme. The gradient finishes are new for the Y series this year. The phone uses a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch on the top for holding the front camera, which itself is rated at 16-megapixels. The display inly supports a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. Also Read - Vivo X70 series to launch in India in September with IPL as partner

Inside, the Y73 is relying on a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, which is the same chip we have seen in the Redmi Note 10S this year. To help with the performance boosts, Vivo is giving the Y73 the same software features that arrived on the V21 and X60 series. The Y73 gets an extra 3GB RAM via the Extended RAM feature, which allots a part of the main storage to RAM for multitasking needs.

Vivo is also giving the Y73 the ability to expand the storage to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The phone is running on FunTouchOS 11.1 based on Android 11 out of the box.

The rear cameras consist of a 64-megapixel main camera sensor that is accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The phone relies on a 4000mAh battery, which itself relies on a 33W fast charging solution. You also get a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as a USB-C port.

For its price, the Vivo Y73 competes directly with the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme X7 5G, and Moto G 5G.