Vivo Y73s 5G smartphone with Dimensity 720 SoC launched

Vivo Y73s 5G has been officially launched in China. It offers Dimensity 720 chipset, which supports 5G connectivity.

  • Updated: October 14, 2020 1:25 PM IST
Recently, a Vivo device with model number V2031A appeared on TENAA last month. The handset was speculated to be the Vivo Y73s 5G. And now, the smartphone has been quietly launched by Vivo. As the name suggests, this is a new addition to the 5G smartphone from Vivo. But besides the support for 5G connectivity as the main highlight, the Vivo Y73s 5G also comes with interesting specifications. Also Read - Vivo V20 with 44MP Selfie camera launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Vivo Y73s 5G specifications

However, Vivo Y73s 5G is a mid-range smartphone with a 6.44-inch AMOLED screen offering Full HD+ resolution with a high aspect ratio of 20:9. It supports HDR10 and 103% NTSC color gamut. This includes an in-display fingerprint sensor, and the Vivo Y73s 5G packs a water drop design surrounded by a narrow frame. Not only that, this smartphone is fairly thin and light, where it only has a thickness of 7.73mm and weighs around 171.3 grams. Also Read - Vivo S1 Pro, Vivo Y50 to get Rs 1,000 price cut in India on September 15

The small notch at the top of the screen is home to the 16-megapixel selfie camera. While on the back, we get a triple-camera that is arranged vertically with an LED flash in it. The three cameras consist of a 48-megapixel primary camera accompanied by an 8-megapixel superwide camera, which can also act as a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Also Read - Vivo V20 India launch set for October 13: Check specifications, features and more

The Vivo Y73s 5G is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 720 processor, which is built on a 7nm process with support for SA / NSA dual-mode 5G connectivity. The chipset is also equipped with MediaTek 5G UltraSave technology and Dual-SIM dual-standby 5G.

Accompanying the chipset, the Vivo Y73s 5G has 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. There is also Multi-Turbo 3.0 plus Game Space to provide a more enjoyable gaming experience. Meanwhile, the smartphone runs on the Android OS 10 with the Funtouch OS 10.5 interface. Moreover, it packs a quite large 4,100 mAh capacity battery.

Price, availability

The Vivo Y73s 5G, which has a 3.5mm audio jack, is also equipped with 18 Watt Dual-Engine Fast Charging technology. In terms of price and availability, the 5G device is up for sale in China in two color choices, such as Silver Moon and Black Mirror. There is currently no information as far as availability in other markets is concerned. As for the price, Vivo sells this new smartphone at a starting price of 1,998 Yuan (Rs 21,800 approximately).

  • Published Date: October 14, 2020 12:35 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 14, 2020 1:25 PM IST

