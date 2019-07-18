Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has launched its latest smartphone, the Vivo Y7s in China. It is worth noting that the specifications of the Y7s are similar to the ones that we saw in the recently announced Vivo S1. As previously reported, the company is likely to launch the rumored Vivo S1 in Indian soon. In the meantime, the company has launched the smartphone under a new name in China because of the conflict. The official listing on the Vivo China website reveals the complete specifications and design of the new smartphone.

Vivo Y7s features, specifications

The Vivo Y7s sports a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. The display also comes with 19.5:9 aspect ratio with FHD+ resolution, GSMArena reports. The specifications page reveals that the device will be powered by MediaTek Helio P65 SoC with an octa-core CPU. Vivo is only selling one RAM and storage variant of the Vivo Y7s with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The company has also added a microSD card slot in the device so that users can expand the storage if they require.

Moving to the camera section, we get a 16-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies. Similar to the leaked specifications from the past, the Vivo Y7s comes with the triple rear camera setup. Here, we get a 16-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The device will also feature a dedicated flash module on the back with the triple camera sensor in a vertical alignment. Talking about other features, the Y7s will also sport an under-display optical fingerprint scanner for authentication. The company has also added face-unlock in the device for easier authentication.

The device runs Android 9 Pie-based FunTouch OS on the software side of things. Vivo Y7s is powered by a 4,500mAh battery along with support for 18W fast-charging technology. However, the company has opted to add a micro-USB port instead of choosing to add USB Type-C port. The device is available in two colors, the Sea Wind Blue and the Wave Blue colors. The last thing to note here is that the company has priced the device at RMB 1,789 (approximately Rs 17,900). The device will go on sale starting July 20, 2019.