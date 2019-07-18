comscore Vivo Y7s with Helio P65, UD fingerprint scanner launched | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo Y7s with MediaTek Helio P65, in-display fingerprint scanner launched: Price, features
News

Vivo Y7s with MediaTek Helio P65, in-display fingerprint scanner launched: Price, features

News

Vivo Y7s sports a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. The display also comes with 19.5:9 aspect ratio with FHD+ resolution. The specifications page reveals that the device will be powered by MediaTek Helio P65 SoC with an octa-core CPU.

  • Published: July 18, 2019 8:37 AM IST
Vivo Y7s China launch

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has launched its latest smartphone, the Vivo Y7s in China. It is worth noting that the specifications of the Y7s are similar to the ones that we saw in the recently announced Vivo S1. As previously reported, the company is likely to launch the rumored Vivo S1 in Indian soon. In the meantime, the company has launched the smartphone under a new name in China because of the conflict. The official listing on the Vivo China website reveals the complete specifications and design of the new smartphone.

Vivo Y7s features, specifications

The Vivo Y7s sports a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. The display also comes with 19.5:9 aspect ratio with FHD+ resolution, GSMArena reports. The specifications page reveals that the device will be powered by MediaTek Helio P65 SoC with an octa-core CPU. Vivo is only selling one RAM and storage variant of the Vivo Y7s with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The company has also added a microSD card slot in the device so that users can expand the storage if they require.

Vivo S1 with MediaTek Helio P65 SoC launched: Price, features, specifications

Also Read

Vivo S1 with MediaTek Helio P65 SoC launched: Price, features, specifications

Moving to the camera section, we get a 16-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies. Similar to the leaked specifications from the past, the Vivo Y7s comes with the triple rear camera setup. Here, we get a 16-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The device will also feature a dedicated flash module on the back with the triple camera sensor in a vertical alignment. Talking about other features, the Y7s will also sport an under-display optical fingerprint scanner for authentication. The company has also added face-unlock in the device for easier authentication.

Vivo Z1 Pro update rolling out with camera improvements, Android security patch and more

Also Read

Vivo Z1 Pro update rolling out with camera improvements, Android security patch and more

The device runs Android 9 Pie-based FunTouch OS on the software side of things. Vivo Y7s is powered by a 4,500mAh battery along with support for 18W fast-charging technology. However, the company has opted to add a micro-USB port instead of choosing to add USB Type-C port. The device is available in two colors, the Sea Wind Blue and the Wave Blue colors. The last thing to note here is that the company has priced the device at RMB 1,789 (approximately Rs 17,900). The device will go on sale starting July 20, 2019.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 18, 2019 8:37 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One smartphone officially launched
thumb-img
Top Products
Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in July 2019
thumb-img
News
FaceApp is making a comeback with its 'old' filter
thumb-img
Top Products
Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in July 2019

Editor's Pick

Vivo Y7s with in-display fingerprint scanner launched
News
Vivo Y7s with in-display fingerprint scanner launched
Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One smartphone officially launched

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One smartphone officially launched

Best smartphones with 48MP camera

Top Products

Best smartphones with 48MP camera

Apple might bring rainbow logo back with iPhone launch this year

News

Apple might bring rainbow logo back with iPhone launch this year

Samsung Galaxy A10s alleged key features leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy A10s alleged key features leaked

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review

Thomson 55-inch 4K Android TV review

Realme 3i First Impressions

Realme X First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge First Impressions

Vivo Y7s with in-display fingerprint scanner launched

Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One smartphone officially launched

Video games can improve your emotional intelligence: Researchers

Apple might bring rainbow logo back with iPhone launch this year

Samsung Galaxy A10s alleged key features leaked

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo Y7s with in-display fingerprint scanner launched

News

Vivo Y7s with in-display fingerprint scanner launched
Best smartphones with 48MP camera

Top Products

Best smartphones with 48MP camera
Vivo NEX, Lenovo, Black Shark, Nubia Red Magic tease new Snapdragon 855 Plus smartphones

News

Vivo NEX, Lenovo, Black Shark, Nubia Red Magic tease new Snapdragon 855 Plus smartphones
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro vs OnePlus 7: Price in India, features compared

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro vs OnePlus 7: Price in India, features compared
Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in July 2019

Top Products

Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in July 2019

हिंदी समाचार

2 साल की वारंटी के साथ Redmi 7A को आज एक बार फिर खरीदने का मौका

Xiaomi Mi A3 स्मार्टफोन 48MP कैमरा और इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

इन कंपनियों ने Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC वाले अपने नए स्मार्टफोन किए टीज

Redmi K20 vs Realme X : दोनों में से कौन-सा स्मार्टफोन है ज्यादा दमदार

Xiaomi Redmi 7A का Foggy Gold कलर वेरिएंट लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Vivo Y7s with in-display fingerprint scanner launched
News
Vivo Y7s with in-display fingerprint scanner launched
Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One smartphone officially launched

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One smartphone officially launched
Video games can improve your emotional intelligence: Researchers

News

Video games can improve your emotional intelligence: Researchers
Apple might bring rainbow logo back with iPhone launch this year

News

Apple might bring rainbow logo back with iPhone launch this year
Samsung Galaxy A10s alleged key features leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy A10s alleged key features leaked