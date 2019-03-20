comscore
Vivo Y81 with 6.1-inch notch display goes on sale at 12PM on Flipkart: Price, specifications

Vivo Y81 is an entry-level smartphone that comes with a notched display and a MediaTek processor.

  Published: March 20, 2019 10:17 AM IST
Vivo Y81, the entry level smartphone from the Chinese company, will go on sale today. The smartphone will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting at 12:00PM IST. While the Walmart-owned Indian e-commerce platform has listed the smartphone starting at Rs 8,490, the actual device is available at a starting price of Rs 10,990 for the base model. The smartphone was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 13,990, but is being discounted by Rs 3,000 during the sale.

Vivo Y81 Sale at 12PM On Flipkart: Price and Specifications

Vivo Y81 is an entry-level smartphone and it comes in two storage variants. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 10,990, and comes in black and gold colors. The 4GB RAM variant with 32GB storage is priced at Rs 11,790 for the Gold color variant while the Black color variant will set you back by Rs 12,490. There is also five percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit credit card.

Vivo is the third largest smartphone maker in the country, but it is facing the threat of losing that place to Realme in the coming quarter due to lack of sales in the entry-level price segment and the Y-series aims to cater to that price segment.

Vivo Carnival sale on Amazon India: Discounts up to Rs 14,800 on Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo NEX, V11 Pro, V9 Pro

Vivo Carnival sale on Amazon India: Discounts up to Rs 14,800 on Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo NEX, V11 Pro, V9 Pro

The Vivo Y81 features a 6.1-inch display with HD+ resolution of 1520×720 pixels, and 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. Powering the device is MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, which is an octa-core chipset coupled with PowerVR GE8320. In terms of storage, there is option for 3GB or 4GB of RAM, but the internal storage is standard at 32GB and there is support for expandable storage up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

For imaging, Vivo has equipped the Y81 with a 13-megapixel rear camera having f/2.2 aperture and phase detection autofocus. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone offers a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and is backed by a 3,260mAh battery. It runs Funtouch OS 4 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

