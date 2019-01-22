comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo Y89 with Snapdragon 626 SoC, dual cameras launched: Price, specifications, features
News

Vivo Y89 with Snapdragon 626 SoC, dual cameras launched: Price, specifications, features

News

The Vivo Y89 has been quietly listed on Aliexpress.

  • Published: January 22, 2019 9:53 AM IST
vivo-y89-china-launch

Vivo is gearing up for a launch event later this week, where it is expected to take the wraps off its APEX 2019 smartphone. In the meantime though, the company has rather quietly unveiled a new smartphone. Called Vivo Y89, the smartphone is listed on the company’s China website, and on sale via Aliexpress.

Vivo Y89 price

The new Vivo smartphone is listed on Aliexpress with a price tag of around $266 (approximately Rs 19,000). Buyers will be able to choose between color options like black, and blue/purple gradient. The e-commerce website mentions that it already has stocks, and the device will ship within two days. There’s currently no word on whether Vivo plans on launching the device in other markets like India.

Vivo Y89 specifications, features

As far as specifications and features are concerned, the Vivo Y89 flaunts a 6.3-inch Full HD+ (2280×1080 pixels) display with 400ppi. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2GHz, and paired with an Adreno 506 GPU. In the memory department, there is 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of expandable internal storage.

Watch: Vivo NEX Dual Display First Look

For photography, the device is equipped with a dual-camera setup at the back. This setup consists of a 16-megapixel f/2.0 aperture primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, AI-backed beauty mode, and softlight flash.

Making sure everything ticks is a 3,260mAh battery, and for security, users can choose between face unlock feature, and fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots, 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS, and GLONASS. On the software front, the device runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box wrapped under FunTouch OS 4.0.

  • Published Date: January 22, 2019 9:53 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG community just found a game breaking mechanic in gunplay where FPS affects gun recoil
thumb-img
News
LG G8 ThinQ to launch on February 24: Report
thumb-img
News
Vivo Y89 launched in China
thumb-img
News
Lenovo Z5 Pro GT pre-orders started in China; World's first smartphone with Snapdragon 855

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

WhatsApp: Designer posts a concept of an OLED compatible Dark Mode giving us hope

Nokia 8 reportedly starts receiving Android 9 Pie update again

France fines Google €50 million under new EU data rules

LG G8 ThinQ to launch on February 24: Report

Vivo Y89 launched in China

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo Y89 launched in China

News

Vivo Y89 launched in China
Xiaomi Redmi 6 MIUI 10.2.2.0 stable update starts rolling out

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6 MIUI 10.2.2.0 stable update starts rolling out
Vivo NEX Dual Display DeMarcus Cousins Edition teased

News

Vivo NEX Dual Display DeMarcus Cousins Edition teased
Vivo Apex 2019 render leaked again with edge-to-edge screen and almost non-existing bezels

News

Vivo Apex 2019 render leaked again with edge-to-edge screen and almost non-existing bezels
Samsung Galaxy M20 real-life image leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy M20 real-life image leaked

हिंदी समाचार

दुनिया का पहला स्नैपड्रैगन 855SoC वाला Lenovo Z5 Pro GT प्री-ऑर्डर के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

ऑनर के 48-मेगापिक्सल कैमरे वाले स्मार्टफोन View20 का आज होगा ग्लोबल लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट

Amazon Great Indian Sale: Xiaomi रेडमी 6A पर मिल रहा है 699 रुपये का डिस्काउंट, ऐसे पाएं

वीवो ने लॉन्च किया Y89 स्मार्टफोन, जानें प्राइस और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

गूगल ने अपने डूडल से भौतिक वैज्ञानिक Lev Landau को किया याद

News

WhatsApp: Designer posts a concept of an OLED compatible Dark Mode giving us hope
News
WhatsApp: Designer posts a concept of an OLED compatible Dark Mode giving us hope
Nokia 8 reportedly starts receiving Android 9 Pie update again

News

Nokia 8 reportedly starts receiving Android 9 Pie update again
France fines Google €50 million under new EU data rules

News

France fines Google €50 million under new EU data rules
LG G8 ThinQ to launch on February 24: Report

News

LG G8 ThinQ to launch on February 24: Report
Vivo Y89 launched in China

News

Vivo Y89 launched in China