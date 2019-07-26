Vivo, as expected, has launched the entry-level Y90 smartphone in India. The company in press statement on Friday noted that the Vivo Y90 follows their commitment to ‘Make in India’, and this device is manufactured at Vivo’s Greater Noida facility.

“In line with our India strategy, we work relentlessly to provide consumers with a wide spectrum of products with innovative features that meets their specific requirements across different price brackets. The latest addition to our Y-Series portfolio is a significant step in this direction. The Y90 caters to the increasing expectations of our consumers who are on a constant look-out for a device with bigger battery and bigger display at a highly affordable price point,” Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, Vivo India.

Vivo Y90: Price in India, availability

The Vivo Y90 smartphone with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage is priced at Rs 6,990. It will be available in Black and Gold color variants across all offline partner stores and major e-commerce websites starting Saturday, July 27.

Vivo Y90: Specifications , features

The Vivo Y90 comes with a 6.22-inch Halo FullView In-cell IPS display with HD+ (720×1520 pixels) resolution. Inside, the phone comes powered by a 64-bit quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor. Vivo has only launched one variant of the Y90 in India. The device packs 2GB of RAM and 16GB internal storage with microSD card expandability option.

Watch Video: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

In terms of optics, the Vivo Y90 offers a single 8-megapixel primary camera at the back. For selfies and video calling, the handset features a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The Y90 doesn’t come with latest Android operating system, instead you’ll find Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The battery on the device is 4,030mAh size, and supports standard 10W Micro-USB charging.

Features Vivo Y90 Price 6990 Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display 6.22-inch HD+-720 x 1520 pixels Internal Memory 16GB, 2GB RAM Rear Camera 8MP Front Camera 5MP Battery 4030mAh

Story Timeline