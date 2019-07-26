comscore Vivo Y90 launched in India for Rs 6,990 | Check details
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo Y90 entry-level smartphone with 2GB RAM, Helio A22 launched in India for Rs 6,990
News

Vivo Y90 entry-level smartphone with 2GB RAM, Helio A22 launched in India for Rs 6,990

News

Vivo Y90 will be available in Black and Gold color variants across all offline partner stores and major e-commerce websites starting July 27.

  • Published: July 26, 2019 3:10 PM IST
Vivo Y90

Vivo, as expected, has launched the entry-level Y90 smartphone in India. The company in press statement on Friday noted that the Vivo Y90 follows their commitment to ‘Make in India’, and this device is manufactured at Vivo’s Greater Noida facility.

“In line with our India strategy, we work relentlessly to provide consumers with a wide spectrum of products with innovative features that meets their specific requirements across different price brackets. The latest addition to our Y-Series portfolio is a significant step in this direction. The Y90 caters to the increasing expectations of our consumers who are on a constant look-out for a device with bigger battery and bigger display at a highly affordable price point,” Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, Vivo India.

Best mobiles under Rs 8000 in India: Redmi Go, Realme C2, Galaxy M10, Infinix Smart 3 Plus

Also Read

Best mobiles under Rs 8000 in India: Redmi Go, Realme C2, Galaxy M10, Infinix Smart 3 Plus

Vivo Y90: Price in India, availability

The Vivo Y90 smartphone with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage is priced at Rs 6,990. It will be available in Black and Gold color variants across all offline partner stores and major e-commerce websites starting Saturday, July 27.

Vivo Y90: Specifications , features

The Vivo Y90 comes with a 6.22-inch Halo FullView In-cell IPS display with HD+ (720×1520 pixels) resolution. Inside, the phone comes powered by a 64-bit quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor. Vivo has only launched one variant of the Y90 in India. The device packs 2GB of RAM and 16GB internal storage with microSD card expandability option.

Watch Video: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

In terms of optics, the Vivo Y90 offers a single 8-megapixel primary camera at the back. For selfies and video calling, the handset features a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The Y90 doesn’t come with latest Android operating system, instead you’ll find Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The battery on the device is 4,030mAh size, and supports standard 10W Micro-USB charging.

Features Vivo Y90
Price 6990
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 6.22-inch HD+-720 x 1520 pixels
Internal Memory 16GB, 2GB RAM
Rear Camera 8MP
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 4030mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Vivo Y90

Vivo Y90

6990

Android 8.1 Oreo
MediaTek Helio A22
8MP
  • Published Date: July 26, 2019 3:10 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Book S to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
News
Samsung Galaxy Book S to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Nokia 9 PureView put through a durability and bend tests on YouTube video

News

Nokia 9 PureView put through a durability and bend tests on YouTube video

Redmi TV receives certification in China; may launch soon

News

Redmi TV receives certification in China; may launch soon

Pixel 3a helps Google double Pixel sales year-over-year

News

Pixel 3a helps Google double Pixel sales year-over-year

Vivo V17 with dual pop-up selfie cameras to reportedly launch in India later this year

News

Vivo V17 with dual pop-up selfie cameras to reportedly launch in India later this year

Most Popular

Realme X Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review

Oppo K3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 hands-on and first impressions

Tata Sky vs D2h vs Dish TV vs Airtel Digital TV: Compared

Vivo Y90 launched in India for Rs 6,990: Check details

Samsung Galaxy Book S to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

Nokia 9 PureView put through a durability and bend tests on YouTube video

Redmi TV receives certification in China; may launch soon

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo Y90 launched in India for Rs 6,990: Check details

News

Vivo Y90 launched in India for Rs 6,990: Check details
Vivo V17 with dual pop-up selfie cameras to reportedly launch in India later this year

News

Vivo V17 with dual pop-up selfie cameras to reportedly launch in India later this year
Xiaomi leads Indian market in Q2 2019: Counterpoint

News

Xiaomi leads Indian market in Q2 2019: Counterpoint
Gujarat policewoman suspended after making TikTok video at work

News

Gujarat policewoman suspended after making TikTok video at work
WhatsApp Pay confirmed to launch in India later this year

News

WhatsApp Pay confirmed to launch in India later this year

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola Moto E6 से कंपनी ने पर्दा हटाया, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Vivo Y90 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 6,990 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Apple acquires Intel : Apple ने Intel का स्मार्टफोन मॉडेम बिजनस करीब 7 हजार रुपये में खरीदा

Vivo V17 ड्यूल पॉप-अप कैमरा के साथ इस साल दिवाली से पहले हो सकता है लॉन्च

BSNL ने लॉन्च किए 1,399 और 1,001 रुपये वाले दो लॉन्ग टर्म रिचार्ज प्लान

News

Tata Sky vs D2h vs Dish TV vs Airtel Digital TV: Compared
News
Tata Sky vs D2h vs Dish TV vs Airtel Digital TV: Compared
Vivo Y90 launched in India for Rs 6,990: Check details

News

Vivo Y90 launched in India for Rs 6,990: Check details
Samsung Galaxy Book S to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

News

Samsung Galaxy Book S to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Nokia 9 PureView put through a durability and bend tests on YouTube video

News

Nokia 9 PureView put through a durability and bend tests on YouTube video
Redmi TV receives certification in China; may launch soon

News

Redmi TV receives certification in China; may launch soon