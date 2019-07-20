comscore Vivo Y90 specifications, images and price leaked | BGR India
Vivo Y90 entry-level smartphone with Helio A22 tipped to launch in India at Rs 6,990

A couple of leaked images of the Vivo Y90 reveals its design and key specifications. As it can be seen in the image, the smartphone will feature a waterdrop notch display.

  • Published: July 20, 2019 5:42 PM IST
Vivo seems to be ready with an entry-level smartphone for the Indian market. The company will reportedly launch the Vivo Y90 smartphone with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage at Rs 6,990, according to 91mobiles. The publication has also published alleged specifications of the Y90, suggesting that the phone will come in two variants. There will be second variant with same 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

In a separate leak, MSP has published a couple of images of the Vivo Y90 revealing its design and key specifications. As it can be seen in the image, the smartphone will feature a waterdrop notch display. The new Vivo smartphone is likely to take on the phones in same segment such as Realme C2, Redmi 7 or even Realme 3i. There is no confirmed date of launch, but the report mentions that Vivo will launch the Y90 within this month only.

Vivo Y90: Specifications and features (leaked)

The Vivo Y90 is said to come with a 6.22-inch Halo FullView display with possible HD+ resolution. The phone could come powered by a 64-bit quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor. There will reportedly be two variants. Both will pack 2GB of RAM, but in different 16GB and 32GB storage variants.

Watch Video: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

In terms of optics, the Vivo Y90 suggested to offer an 8-megapixel primary camera at the back. In images, the camera is visible on the top-left corner. For selfies and videos, the handset is likely to offer a 5-megapixel camera. It’s been also said that the device will come with Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and not Android 9 Pie. The battery could be of 4,030mAh size, and 10W standard Micro-USB charging.

Realme C2

Realme C2

5999

Android 9 Pie
Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core SoC
Dual - 13MP + 2MP
